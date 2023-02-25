17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – you probably know where this is going – when we round up our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘My lumberjack brother-in-law first time in Finland making an icehole’

(via)

2. ‘Found a tiny wooden fuck in an elevator at work’



(via)

3. ‘My outdoor stray cats look like my indoor house cats’ stand-ins’



(via)

4. ‘My Airbnb came with a “Poo Logbook” with over 100 entries by guests’

(via)

5. ‘Brendan Fraser at the BAFTA Awards’

(via)

6. ‘So apparently in my absence my husband has hung cat-level wall art. So sophisticated!’

(via)

7. ‘Americans may need more fibre’

(via)

8. ‘Ok who did this and who is Karl?’

(via)

9. ‘Either the person who made this elevator can’t count, or there are more unlucky numbers than I thought …’



(via)