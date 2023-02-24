17 of the funniest and most eye-opening Tinder moments shared by this ‘no context screenshots’ page
We’ve never been on Tinder but from everything we’ve read, it looks – frankly – terrifying.
But there’s plenty of light to go with the shade/absolute terror – and here are 17 of the funniest and most eye-opening snapshots from the world of online dating.
They all feature – well, most of them do – on the Facebook page, ‘Screenshots Taken Out Of Context’.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Article Pages: 1 2