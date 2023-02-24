This old Geordie Shore moment just went wildly viral again and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Entertainment

We’ve never watched Geordie Shore and we might have missed the boat after reports today that the reality show is being axed (well, maybe).

Well, when we say we’ve never watched it, that’s not entirely true.

Because we’ve watched this 48 seconds shared by @scottygb on Twitter and we had to immediately watch it again because we couldn’t quite believe what we’d just seen.

This is the funniest thing I have ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/38n7eV389T — omo (@omozay) June 14, 2018

All-round top telly critic and presented Scott described it as the most WTF reality TV show moment of all time and he’s not wrong.

Geordie Shore is reportedly axed, so now is the time to bring up how it provided the most WTF reality show moment of all time pic.twitter.com/AAZ6IY1ThL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 23, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

Who says romance is dead. — Kevin Pryce 🇺🇦 (@MrKPNuts) February 23, 2023

I wish I hadn't watched that clip now. — Louisa King (@MadeinKendal) February 23, 2023

Not the ring she was hoping for 👀 — Paul Hammond (@mr_paulhammond) February 23, 2023

As far as reality TV show moments go, surely a photo finish with this.

And the good news for Geordie Shore fans was this.

Update: MTV says that Geordie Shore has not been cancelled “and continues to be one of MTV’s biggest shows.“ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 24, 2023

