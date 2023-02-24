Entertainment

This old Geordie Shore moment just went wildly viral again and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Poke Staff. Updated February 24th, 2023

We’ve never watched Geordie Shore and we might have missed the boat after reports today that the reality show is being axed (well, maybe).

Well, when we say we’ve never watched it, that’s not entirely true.

Because we’ve watched this 48 seconds shared by @scottygb on Twitter and we had to immediately watch it again because we couldn’t quite believe what we’d just seen.

All-round top telly critic and presented Scott described it as the most WTF reality TV show moment of all time and he’s not wrong.

Extraordinary scenes.

As far as reality TV show moments go, surely a photo finish with this.

And the good news for Geordie Shore fans was this.

Follow @scottygb for all things telly here.

Source Twitter @scottygb
@omozay