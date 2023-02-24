This boss’s outrageously short notice got precisely the responses it deserved

Life

In today’s edition out outrageous employers – and you can find a whole load more over here – comes this employer who asked a member of staff to come in at outrageously short notice.

How short? This short.

‘Shitty manager tried to get me to come in with less than an hour notice,’ said YoloCowboy over in the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’

And they got just the responses they deserved.

“Could you come in?” “I understand nothing”

mSkull001 “You can count on me not working for you any more. You don’t get to blame me for short staffing yourself.”

trayne13 ‘I see this a lot on this sub, which frustrates me (and I commend OP for standing up for themselves and quitting if they don’t need the job). ‘You do not owe your manager a detailed explanation of why you can’t come in. If they ask you to do something that’s unscheduled as “a favor”, you simply say that you are “unavailable due to other commitments, sorry.” ‘If they insist, you can say “I wasn’t scheduled today and I made other commitments. Sorry.” That’s it! If they want to blow up and call you selfish and not a team player, then that’s their prerogative. ‘On another note – just don’t answer their message! If you see a message from them on a day off, don’t open it or read it! If they ask you the next day why you didn’t respond, say you were away from your phone. You don’t owe them your time on a day off.

Jjustingraham “I understand nothing.” ‘He should get that on a t-shirt.’

Cars2IsAMasterpiece

Source Reddit u/YoloCowboy