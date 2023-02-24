Politics

Thérèse Coffey’s cunning plan to weather the veg shortage is for Brits to eat turnips – 21 delicious reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2023

As the UK faces a shortage of fresh produce, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Thérèse Coffey – has been doing everything in her power to solve the issue and to apologise for the failings that exacerbated the problems caused by bad weather in Spain and Morocco.

Oh no, wait – she’s been blaming it all on the weather and denying there are market failures in any food sector.

In the House of Commons, Coffey harked back to a time before imports and commercial greenhouses.

“It’s important to make sure that we cherish the specialisms that we have in this country.”

“A lot of people would be eating turnips right now, rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar.”

Turnips are one of the foods in shorter supply due to a lack of seasonal pickers coming over from the EU since Brexit.

via Gfycat

The comment was like all Twitter’s birthdays arriving at once.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2