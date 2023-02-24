Surely the most amazing hat-trick you’ll ever see from ‘Never Tell Me The Odds’ on Reddit

Videos

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Never tell me the odds’ which is full of unlikely things which will have you asking, well, you can probably guess by now.

And we really don’t want to know the odds of this happening, surely the most amazing hat-trick you’ll ever see.

Never tell me the odds!

‘I got to admit, if it was my hat. I would be pissed at first, but once it landed on the other guys head I would have to give that thrower a pass.’

Zugzub ‘Hats off to that guy.’

MeasureTheCrater ‘Hats onto that guy?’

HoorayPizzaDay ‘The clip is clearly reversed.’

MagnusTheLord ‘Even more impressive. Dude’s head throwing skills are on point.’

ZappySnap ‘Cool. Now go get his hat back.’

Source Reddit u/Desperate-Ad-6463