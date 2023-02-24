Celebrity

Peter Falk ‘roasting’ Frank Sinatra in character as Columbo is pure comedy genius

It’s a testament to the strength of the writing team of Richard Levinson and William Link that episodes of their creation, Columbo, are still being repeated on various channels.

But it’s far more of a testament to the genius of the late great Peter Falk, who portrayed the shabby detective from 1968 until 2003.

At the height of its popularity, in 1978, Peter Falk donned the famous raincoat to appear at the comedy roast of Frank Sinatra – and it was superb.

Full marks for the comedy and bonus points for maintaining character so completely. We wonder if he ever returned the lasagne dish.

You can watch the full roast here if you want to.

