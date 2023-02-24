Peter Falk ‘roasting’ Frank Sinatra in character as Columbo is pure comedy genius

Celebrity

It’s a testament to the strength of the writing team of Richard Levinson and William Link that episodes of their creation, Columbo, are still being repeated on various channels.

But it’s far more of a testament to the genius of the late great Peter Falk, who portrayed the shabby detective from 1968 until 2003.

At the height of its popularity, in 1978, Peter Falk donned the famous raincoat to appear at the comedy roast of Frank Sinatra – and it was superb.

Colombo, one of the most beloved detectives in television history, premiered OTD in 1968.

It was rare for Peter Falk to appear as Columbo outside of a crime scene, but he did it to roast Frank Sinatra in 1978. So many great faces cracking up here.

This is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/FPcI1JZMQw — The Sting (@TSting18) February 20, 2023

Full marks for the comedy and bonus points for maintaining character so completely. We wonder if he ever returned the lasagne dish.

This is properly funny https://t.co/nCUhCwYc3G — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 21, 2023

A Hollywood Constellation 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/A7hBm30mv8 — Alexandra Macedo 🇧🇷🇮🇹🇪🇺😷🔬 (@alegianedo) February 21, 2023

this is fantastic…Dean Martin absolutely dying 😂😂 https://t.co/WPuiFMgPKy — cass 🌟💖 (@sassycassyL) February 21, 2023

Err just one more thing Mr TSting. Peter Falk timing is so underrated. Brilliant as Columbo of course but I think people forget he was the grandad in The Princess Bride. — atreides (@atreides_appiah) February 20, 2023

This is what we suspected.

Peter was such a funny guy. "Knew" him a little in the late 80's early 90's. He was friends with some people I used to have coffee with at an outdoor cafe on 43rd St bt 9th and 10th in Manhattan and if he happened to walk by he'd stop and hang out for a bit. — David Smith (@dcsimages) February 21, 2023

You can watch the full roast here if you want to.

