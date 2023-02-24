Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
The weekend is almost here, and we’re all trying not to think about turnips.
Luckily, there’s not a turnip in sight in these 25 very funny tweets from the past week. Put your feet up and enjoy the laughs.
1.
Turn this into a Pixar film immediately!
(Photo courtesy of my mate, Amo, back in Adelaide.) pic.twitter.com/oI1ElzwOpR
— Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) February 20, 2023
2.
So it turns out all my Placebo CDs are blank
— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) February 20, 2023
3.
love when people are like "oh you're travelling to [a place] you HAVE to try the food there" wow great advice my current plan was to fucking starve for 2 weeks
— Village Person (@SvnSxty) February 22, 2023
4.
the dentist immediately after asking me how my day was pic.twitter.com/fcd1PGTo98
— ☔ (@cosyluv) February 22, 2023
5.
cinderella: how can I go to the ball? my stepmother will recognize me?
fairy god mother: I will yassify you to protect your anonymity
— harry (@slimjimpickins) February 21, 2023
6.
For a second there I thought this woman was lighting a parrot's cigarette pic.twitter.com/AlVwKXc4sV
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 22, 2023
7.
Think my neighbour might be growing tomatoes pic.twitter.com/BTH0DYTOGF
— Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) February 23, 2023
8.
Oh, it walks, too? That's….a fúckin comfort. pic.twitter.com/Z462phTlRS
— T S Bernadetti1 (@MrsRoyKeano) February 22, 2023
9.
In Michelin star restaurants, Sloppy Joes are called Untidy Josephs.
— Paul McCoy (@impaulmccoy) February 18, 2023
10.
Sorry dinner is late kids, I had to wait for your dad to come stand in front of the cabinet I needed to open
— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) February 21, 2023
11.
My mate Eamonn sent me this gardening company name in Ireland and I could not be more impressed pic.twitter.com/0S67fW7Uik
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 21, 2023
12.
so APPARENTLY if u donate a kidney ur a big hero but if u donate 9 kidneys people get very upset
— alien skier (@clichedout) February 19, 2023