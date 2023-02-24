Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Round Ups

The weekend is almost here, and we’re all trying not to think about turnips.

Luckily, there’s not a turnip in sight in these 25 very funny tweets from the past week. Put your feet up and enjoy the laughs.

1.

Turn this into a Pixar film immediately! (Photo courtesy of my mate, Amo, back in Adelaide.) pic.twitter.com/oI1ElzwOpR — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) February 20, 2023

2.

So it turns out all my Placebo CDs are blank — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) February 20, 2023

3.

love when people are like "oh you're travelling to [a place] you HAVE to try the food there" wow great advice my current plan was to fucking starve for 2 weeks — Village Person (@SvnSxty) February 22, 2023

4.

the dentist immediately after asking me how my day was pic.twitter.com/fcd1PGTo98 — ☔ (@cosyluv) February 22, 2023

5.

cinderella: how can I go to the ball? my stepmother will recognize me? fairy god mother: I will yassify you to protect your anonymity — harry (@slimjimpickins) February 21, 2023

6.

For a second there I thought this woman was lighting a parrot's cigarette pic.twitter.com/AlVwKXc4sV — joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 22, 2023

7.

Think my neighbour might be growing tomatoes pic.twitter.com/BTH0DYTOGF — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) February 23, 2023

8.

Oh, it walks, too? That's….a fúckin comfort. pic.twitter.com/Z462phTlRS — T S Bernadetti1 (@MrsRoyKeano) February 22, 2023

9.

In Michelin star restaurants, Sloppy Joes are called Untidy Josephs. — Paul McCoy (@impaulmccoy) February 18, 2023

10.

Sorry dinner is late kids, I had to wait for your dad to come stand in front of the cabinet I needed to open — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) February 21, 2023

11.

My mate Eamonn sent me this gardening company name in Ireland and I could not be more impressed pic.twitter.com/0S67fW7Uik — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 21, 2023

12.