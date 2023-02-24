The viral Last of Us meme might be today’s most relatable thing – 19 funny favourites

Entertainment

CW: Panic attacks/anxiety.

If you’re a fan of The Last of Us, and most people are, you will by now have seen Joel Miller – brilliantly portrayed by Pedro Pascal – suffering panic attacks.

People have really appreciated the inclusion of something that affects so many.

As someone who had panic attacks I can't express how much Joel's scenes meant. Pedro Pascal's performance hit home. You're fine, then you feel your heart stop. My favorite character experiencing the same thing I did? It makes me feel better. #TheLastOfUspic.twitter.com/tqXB2PUmRp — DeanaMarie (@DeanaXburke) February 20, 2023

#tlou spoilers the fact that they’re portraying Joel as having real PTSD symptoms (panic attacks, flashbacks, survivors guilt, nightmares, etc) is actually so important to me pic.twitter.com/xcQWKrj6NU — Brit w the vegan sliders | tlou spoilers 🍓🍄 (@mothmandalorian) February 20, 2023

#TheLastOfUs Joel having anxiety attacks while the world collapses around him and while he’s trying to do a job is extremely relatable. pic.twitter.com/E7dAXKK6BV — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) February 21, 2023

It really was so relatable – not just in the context of genuine sufferers – that it has become a viral meme.

We’ve gathered some favourites.

1.

Whenever you hear the Zoom call ring tone even if it’s just on TV. pic.twitter.com/ViU661u2cM — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 23, 2023

2.

when you reach for your phone and don't immediately feel it in your pocket but then you do pic.twitter.com/ozPfFZ7AY3 — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) February 23, 2023

3.

When I hear my kids come down the stairs in the morning pic.twitter.com/Kmpk1u5eXF — Mommeh Thee Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) February 23, 2023

4.

5.

When you impose an unrealistic deadline on yourself and the deadline comes pic.twitter.com/UzQNb01UGH — Liz Gil (@LizCGil) February 23, 2023

6.

Me after I get a call from my mum asking if I can come round & show her how to use WhatsApp again. pic.twitter.com/woseGuqgv8 — Paul (@bingowings14) February 22, 2023

7.

When your PS5 aggressively beeps at you because you turned it off wrong. pic.twitter.com/ZkP5xzbxmN — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) February 23, 2023

8.

coming back to work after mardi gras pic.twitter.com/XU3u5ePODP — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 23, 2023

9.

When you've been travelling the countryside looking for the perfect fencepost pic.twitter.com/CYUSZC0OnF — Evelyn Waughluigi (@matress_island) February 23, 2023

10.