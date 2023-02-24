The viral Last of Us meme might be today’s most relatable thing – 19 funny favourites
CW: Panic attacks/anxiety.
If you’re a fan of The Last of Us, and most people are, you will by now have seen Joel Miller – brilliantly portrayed by Pedro Pascal – suffering panic attacks.
People have really appreciated the inclusion of something that affects so many.
As someone who had panic attacks I can't express how much Joel's scenes meant. Pedro Pascal's performance hit home. You're fine, then you feel your heart stop. My favorite character experiencing the same thing I did? It makes me feel better. #TheLastOfUspic.twitter.com/tqXB2PUmRp
— DeanaMarie (@DeanaXburke) February 20, 2023
#tlou spoilers
the fact that they’re portraying Joel as having real PTSD symptoms (panic attacks, flashbacks, survivors guilt, nightmares, etc) is actually so important to me pic.twitter.com/xcQWKrj6NU
— Brit w the vegan sliders | tlou spoilers 🍓🍄 (@mothmandalorian) February 20, 2023
#TheLastOfUs Joel having anxiety attacks while the world collapses around him and while he’s trying to do a job is extremely relatable. pic.twitter.com/E7dAXKK6BV
— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) February 21, 2023
It really was so relatable – not just in the context of genuine sufferers – that it has become a viral meme.
We’ve gathered some favourites.
1.
Whenever you hear the Zoom call ring tone even if it’s just on TV. pic.twitter.com/ViU661u2cM
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 23, 2023
2.
when you reach for your phone and don't immediately feel it in your pocket but then you do pic.twitter.com/ozPfFZ7AY3
— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) February 23, 2023
3.
When I hear my kids come down the stairs in the morning pic.twitter.com/Kmpk1u5eXF
— Mommeh Thee Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) February 23, 2023
4.
Client: Hi, can you edit this 1-hour-long #video with color grading, transitions, short-form content creation, etc.
Me: Yeah, sure. When do you need it?
Client: Tomorrow 🙂
Me:
—#memes #lastofus #JOELMILLER pic.twitter.com/uRq2yDgIgX
— Berwin Singh (@berwin_singh) February 23, 2023
5.
When you impose an unrealistic deadline on yourself and the deadline comes pic.twitter.com/UzQNb01UGH
— Liz Gil (@LizCGil) February 23, 2023
6.
Me after I get a call from my mum asking if I can come round & show her how to use WhatsApp again. pic.twitter.com/woseGuqgv8
— Paul (@bingowings14) February 22, 2023
7.
When your PS5 aggressively beeps at you because you turned it off wrong. pic.twitter.com/ZkP5xzbxmN
— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) February 23, 2023
8.
coming back to work after mardi gras pic.twitter.com/XU3u5ePODP
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 23, 2023
9.
When you've been travelling the countryside looking for the perfect fencepost pic.twitter.com/CYUSZC0OnF
— Evelyn Waughluigi (@matress_island) February 23, 2023
10.
me after sending one (1) email pic.twitter.com/MBYCmuAFLL
— Natalie Flores (@heartimecia) February 21, 2023