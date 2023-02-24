This cricket commentary went from Joan Bakewell to full Partridge in 17 seconds – and it bowled everyone over

Celebrity

Cricket commentator Daniel Norcross went off on a very odd tangent during a match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, when he discovered a colleague hadn’t heard of the legendary broadcaster, Joan Bakewell.

Brace yourself.

Daniel Norcross forgetting he's on the BBC and not Zero Ducks Given everyone… pic.twitter.com/ONKI062hyX — Zero Ducks Given (@zeroduckspod) February 20, 2023

“You weren’t around in the 40s, but you’ve heard of Hitler.”

This one’s never going to go away. Listeners thought it was a belter.

🤣🤣🤣 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 20, 2023

This is brilliant. — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) February 22, 2023

"not that I'm comparing Joan Bakewell to Hitler…"

😁😁😁

Lines you don't expect to hear on cricket commentary…

Marvellous work @norcrosscricket https://t.co/r6nhaxtivj — NickScribbler (@NickScribbler) February 20, 2023

David Byrom noticed an oversight.

How has this not been picked up by @AccidentalP? It's incrediblepic.twitter.com/5w4YnynGW5 — David Byrom (@DB1993) February 22, 2023

And it was.

Toby Tarrant drew it to the attention of the man himself, David Norcross.

HAHAHAHA @norcrosscricket I'm so proud of you for making it onto @AccidentalP New episode of @zeroduckspod out later today where we discuss this clip… 😘🏏 — Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2023

Life goal ticked off. #guiltyascharged — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) February 22, 2023

And all you had to do was compare Joan Bakewell to Adolf Hitler. Next week compare Mary Berry to Pol Pot and you could make this a regular thing. — Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2023

The attention of Accidental Partridge spread the extraordinary comment a little wider.

You will never, ever guess the direction this takes https://t.co/lBUaHdUB7v — Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) February 22, 2023

Give me this intravenously. Absolute ambrosia. I can't stop listening. https://t.co/CI2IiVFF63 — 🌹Tío de Ansiedad🌹 (@Uncle_Worry) February 22, 2023

This is an all-timer https://t.co/A587R6rSDn — Charles, you know, from Autism (@charleswrites) February 22, 2023

This was almost inevitable.

Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan…. We've made it. We've completed Twitter. https://t.co/FvL5Mz21vi — Zero Ducks Given (@zeroduckspod) February 22, 2023

