This cricket commentary went from Joan Bakewell to full Partridge in 17 seconds – and it bowled everyone over
Cricket commentator Daniel Norcross went off on a very odd tangent during a match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, when he discovered a colleague hadn’t heard of the legendary broadcaster, Joan Bakewell.
Brace yourself.
Daniel Norcross forgetting he's on the BBC and not Zero Ducks Given everyone… pic.twitter.com/ONKI062hyX
— Zero Ducks Given (@zeroduckspod) February 20, 2023
“You weren’t around in the 40s, but you’ve heard of Hitler.”
This one’s never going to go away. Listeners thought it was a belter.
🤣🤣🤣
— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 20, 2023
This is brilliant.
— Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) February 22, 2023
"not that I'm comparing Joan Bakewell to Hitler…"
😁😁😁
Lines you don't expect to hear on cricket commentary…
Marvellous work @norcrosscricket https://t.co/r6nhaxtivj
— NickScribbler (@NickScribbler) February 20, 2023
David Byrom noticed an oversight.
How has this not been picked up by @AccidentalP? It's incrediblepic.twitter.com/5w4YnynGW5
— David Byrom (@DB1993) February 22, 2023
And it was.
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/Auioz9ajYU
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) February 22, 2023
Toby Tarrant drew it to the attention of the man himself, David Norcross.
HAHAHAHA @norcrosscricket I'm so proud of you for making it onto @AccidentalP
New episode of @zeroduckspod out later today where we discuss this clip… 😘🏏
— Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2023
Life goal ticked off. #guiltyascharged
— daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) February 22, 2023
And all you had to do was compare Joan Bakewell to Adolf Hitler.
Next week compare Mary Berry to Pol Pot and you could make this a regular thing.
— Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2023
The attention of Accidental Partridge spread the extraordinary comment a little wider.
You will never, ever guess the direction this takes https://t.co/lBUaHdUB7v
— Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) February 22, 2023
Give me this intravenously. Absolute ambrosia. I can't stop listening. https://t.co/CI2IiVFF63
— 🌹Tío de Ansiedad🌹 (@Uncle_Worry) February 22, 2023
This is an all-timer https://t.co/A587R6rSDn
— Charles, you know, from Autism (@charleswrites) February 22, 2023
— Anthony Macson (@Anthonymacson) February 22, 2023
This was almost inevitable.
Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan….
We've made it. We've completed Twitter. https://t.co/FvL5Mz21vi
— Zero Ducks Given (@zeroduckspod) February 22, 2023
READ MORE
‘Just discovered the best accidental Partridge in history’
Source Zero Ducks Given Image Screengrab