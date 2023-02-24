Celebrity

This cricket commentary went from Joan Bakewell to full Partridge in 17 seconds – and it bowled everyone over

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2023

Cricket commentator Daniel Norcross went off on a very odd tangent during a match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, when he discovered a colleague hadn’t heard of the legendary broadcaster, Joan Bakewell.

Brace yourself.

“You weren’t around in the 40s, but you’ve heard of Hitler.”

This one’s never going to go away. Listeners thought it was a belter.

David Byrom noticed an oversight.

And it was.

Toby Tarrant drew it to the attention of the man himself, David Norcross.

The attention of Accidental Partridge spread the extraordinary comment a little wider.

This was almost inevitable.

