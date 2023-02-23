Watch this impressive display of orangutan ingenuity when a toddler dropped his bottle

Animals

A family on a visit to Los Angeles Zoo were treated to an unplanned demonstration of orangutan ingenuity after their toddler dropped his bottle.

Watch what happened.

The TikTok has more than two million likes in less than a week, and a lot of appreciative comments.

If you thought the orangutans were going to give back the bottle, you weren’t alone.

There were plenty of other responses, too.

It’s lucky she filmed it, because we can’t argue with this.

It reminded us very much of this orangutan encounter at Dublin Zoo.

The lesson is clear – don’t expect to get your toddlers’ lost items back from orangutans.

