A right-wing commentator’s rant about woke paper towel advice saw him thoroughly rinsed

Professor of Psychology and self-appointed anti-political-correctness warrior, Jordan B. Peterson prides himself on his cool-headed rational approach to discussing what he sees as the spread of woke culture.

It’s fair to say that the mask slipped when he was confronted by the horrible liberty-threatening spectacle of advice against using an unnecessarily large amount of paper towels.

We’d like to be a fly on the wall when he sees a ‘Fasten seatbelt’ sign on a plane, or a recipe suggestion on a packet of rice.

The takedowns were a thing of beauty.

1.

the woke marxist left will not stop until every man is forced to use a bidet, rather than allowing us to walk around with dried poop as God intended. — HK (@HKesvani) February 22, 2023

2.

asserting your masculinity by beefing with a paper towel dispenser https://t.co/YISnooYuMa — matt (@mattxiv) February 22, 2023

3.

The cold vacuum of space holds more innate intelligence than the oatmeal that resides between this man's ears. https://t.co/qDeyplsW3l — Rex Codex Libris (@CodexRex) February 22, 2023

4.

Imagine being as well-educated on culture and history as Jordan Peterson clearly is, and thinking this mumbled request not to waste paper is ‘tyranny’. https://t.co/gAtM7guiH2 — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) February 22, 2023

5.

i keep losing track of what is meant to be woke. using fewer paper towels is woke? because believing in climate change is woke? or is composting woke? i am genuinely trying to follow the thread here https://t.co/9GM9C0LGJK — libby watson (@libbycwatson) February 22, 2023

6.

Behold Jordan Peterson, the most triggered, fragile snowflake in all creation, reaching for the smelling salts over a paper towel dispenser. https://t.co/jxUETmr54v — Keith Taylor (@KeithAdamTaylor) February 22, 2023

7.

It’s going to be fun watching you impotently rage about dumber and dumber things as you age. Please get mad about overnight oats next. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 22, 2023

8.

Sir, you’re screaming at a paper towel… https://t.co/fPrDgfDdzq — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 22, 2023

9.

i think it's really hilarious that there was a moment when quite a few pundits were like "hey maybe this guy is doing something valuable for our young men" https://t.co/zdEc709p4I — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 22, 2023

10.

If it wasn't for the grammar this would be indiscernible from a dril tweet https://t.co/2sLlgZK5fi — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) February 22, 2023

11.

He's such a huge arse he probably needs it. So give the lad a break. pic.twitter.com/KaC771Ll3S — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 22, 2023

Peterson added an explanation.

12.

People aren’t blind to it. They can see it pretty clearly it’s right there in bright colors and with a big font — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) February 22, 2023

13.

Nah. It bothers him because he has the maturity of a toddler who doesn't like being told what to do. https://t.co/tGWZnPf2Rv — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 22, 2023

14.

Never in a million years could you guess what this is about without looking lol https://t.co/lRbo9bYtco — R.E. Hawley (@boughsofhawley) February 22, 2023

15.

(4) Because you're the softest being on earth — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 22, 2023

BONUS

I can understand why you'd worry about tissues being limited seeing as how you're constantly crying and sniveling about stupid shit like this. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 22, 2023

