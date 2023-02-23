News

24 funny tweets that get to the root of the fruit and veg shortage

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 23rd, 2023

If you’ve been in a UK supermarket recently, you’ll probably have noticed a lot of empty spaces in the produce shelves, as the country faces a shortage of some fresh fruit and vegetables.

Media reports blamed the problem on extreme weather, which raised questions and eyebrows.

Since Brexit, most EU-based produce suppliers have stopped exporting to the UK due to increased costs and red tape, leaving British importers reliant on a smaller number of countries, mostly Morocco, Spain and the Netherlands.

Morocco and Spain have recently suffered very cold weather, while the Netherlands, like the UK, has reduced its production levels because of the high price of heating greenhouses.

When asked about the supply issues, Thérèse Coffey, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, produced a word salad.

These tweets were a lot more coherent.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

