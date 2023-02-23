Animals

This attempt to remove a snake from a ceiling space went from bad to so, so much worse

David Harris. Updated February 23rd, 2023

If you suffer from ophidiophobia*, look away now! A rather alarming TikTok video has appeared, which shows firefighters in Malaysia dealing with a snake which had taken up residency in the space above the ceiling.

So far, so scary. But there was an unwanted development to the story…

*(fear of snakes – of course we used Google)

@baju_skoda #sawa #jpam ♬ original sound – LanDaud

Chilling stuff! When it found its way to Twitter, people unanimously gave the situation a resounding ‘NOPE!’

Not everyone was united in horror, however…

That noise in your ceiling – probably just the pipes.

via Gfycat

Source @baju_skoda