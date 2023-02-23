This attempt to remove a snake from a ceiling space went from bad to so, so much worse

Animals

If you suffer from ophidiophobia*, look away now! A rather alarming TikTok video has appeared, which shows firefighters in Malaysia dealing with a snake which had taken up residency in the space above the ceiling.

So far, so scary. But there was an unwanted development to the story…

*(fear of snakes – of course we used Google)

Chilling stuff! When it found its way to Twitter, people unanimously gave the situation a resounding ‘NOPE!’

You can have my house. Bye. 🐍🐍🐍 — Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) February 13, 2023

😬😬😬🥴🥴🥴I would have already left before this point, but on the off chance I was still there, I would have just died right there and then! — Fifi (@mccarthy_anthea) February 13, 2023

My girlfriend's response to this was "What a shit ceiling." — Des Wegen (@YuKong74879146) February 13, 2023

7.

I’m sorry, the house, neighborhood, city it’s all gotta go! pic.twitter.com/OLjisn1Nxy — Cal (@SaySirQ) February 13, 2023

Not everyone was united in horror, however…

Awww. Come on. It's just two beauties.

I'd react otherwise of those were venomous ones (and as it's Malaysia, they have f*ckloads of the real badass ones!), but those Pythons – that's relatively easy to control. And they are really beautiful. Just look at them! — Orgel's 2nd Rule, @[email protected] (@tomorgel) February 13, 2023

That noise in your ceiling – probably just the pipes.

