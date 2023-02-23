This ignoramus said people with ADHD were lazy and there was nothing half-arsed about this fabulously forensic takedown

Life

Leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this, the response from someone who was labelled ‘lazy’ after they opened up about their Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.

Not only are they not lazy, obviously, there was nothing remotely half-arsed about their forensic slapdown which went viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

‘On a post talking about burn out and executive disfunction,’ said Redditor beedlejuicing who shared it.

‘That guy and his ADHD worked together to make sure he hyperfixated on making absolutely sure that that person can go fuck themselves.’

beastbro9823 ‘This is the most articulate “fuck you” I’ve ever seen.’

flying_tomatoes39 ‘As someone with executive dysfunction I have worked my damn ass off for most of my life just to keep my head above water. ‘Undiagnosed for 35 damn years, when I could’ve had the counseling or medication to make me function if it had been caught earlier. I wasn’t lazy, I was struggling. Now I finally have the tools and strategies to enable me to succeed and the difference is night and day. ‘If we catch this shit and treat it, provide the proper support for it instead of dismissing it, people can actually do something positive with their lives instead of feeling broken and useless.’

prairieintrovert

Source Reddit u/beedlejuicing