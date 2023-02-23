Adam Hills called out the Telegraph’s ‘woke’ headline and got almost instant results

Celebrity

Just one more reason to love comedian, presenter and much else besides Adam Hills, who took the Daily Telegraph to task after he spotted this headline about a new range of Lego figures.

Hey @NickSquires1 I’m wondering why you’ve tied Lego’s new disabled figures into the “anti-woke” movement. Who are these “others” that think the inclusivity is overly sensitive? pic.twitter.com/YkNxmr8qOa — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) February 22, 2023

And here are those screen grabs in full, just in case they are tricky to see.

It was spotted by no end of people on Twitter.

Every child deserves to see themselves represented in their toys. Playmobil have had tiny wheelchairs and crutches for years now, why shouldn’t Lego? Including disabled children shouldn’t be a question in this day and age. — Mandy Winter 💽🐝 (@Mandyque) February 22, 2023

He’s in for a shock if he sees @LEGO_Group‘s Haunted House then – not only does it have a mini figure in a wheelchair, but the house itself has an access ramp to allow that figure to get in the front door!! — Helen Bendall-Jones (@aitch_bjones) February 22, 2023

And eventually, it would appear, by the Telegraph itself.

Looks like @Telegraph fixed it. Thank you. But we saw what you did. pic.twitter.com/pC3IkNlqF4 — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) February 22, 2023

Here’s how the new headline reads.

To have toys that allow more children to see themselves in play is not "woke." It is, however, extraordinary childish for grown men to have their worldview shaken by the presence in plastic of people who already exist in the flesh. https://t.co/b4VGXURzpE — John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) February 23, 2023

I hope nobody points out to them that Lego pirates have been missing a limb for over 30 years… — Henry (@henweb) February 22, 2023

Almost lost for words https://t.co/9iU7wlPUEd — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 23, 2023

Inclusivity is ‘wokeness’ now? What message does this send out to disabled children, that having toys which reflect their own disability is somehow woke 🤷‍♂️ — Rob McDowall AMRSPH FRSA (@robmcd85) February 22, 2023

What a terrible headline to go with in The Telegraph. What kind of message is that to kids who may have Down’s syndrome or missing limbs? Glad they changed it. Good on Adam for highlighting this. https://t.co/oTYCimJjvp — LeeWilliamDesigns (@designs_william) February 23, 2023

It’s amazing how many times this science is proven correct. Almost on a daily basis! pic.twitter.com/BX3F9Te1do — Middle Aged Hobbit (@MidAgedHobbit) February 22, 2023

Some attitudes die hard, though.

I think the bigger issue is that they actually have a topic tag for ‘Woke’ so their subs are probably just looking at which articles can be aligned with that knowing it’s gonna get people arguing online. pic.twitter.com/tBhcuLsxpx — Mat Ombler (@MatOmbler) February 23, 2023

And because we’re talking Adam Hills, any excuse to highlight once again this masterly takedown from back in the day.

Follow Adam on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @adamhillscomedy