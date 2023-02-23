Celebrity

Adam Hills called out the Telegraph’s ‘woke’ headline and got almost instant results

Poke Staff. Updated February 23rd, 2023

Just one more reason to love comedian, presenter and much else besides Adam Hills, who took the Daily Telegraph to task after he spotted this headline about a new range of Lego figures.

And here are those screen grabs in full, just in case they are tricky to see.

It was spotted by no end of people on Twitter.

And eventually, it would appear, by the Telegraph itself.

Here’s how the new headline reads.

Some attitudes die hard, though.

And because we’re talking Adam Hills, any excuse to highlight once again this masterly takedown from back in the day.

Source Twitter @adamhillscomedy