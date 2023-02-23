If everyone stopped believing these 19 lies the world would instantly become a less frustrating place

Life

Over on Reddit people have been sharing the untruths that people really do need to get over after Muntszy asked this.



“What lie do people need to stop believing?”

And if only everyone would stop believing these lies – mostly lies, occasionally simply misunderstandings – then the world really would be become a less frustrating (and irritating) place.

1.

‘Tear here to open.’

StumpyCake

2.

‘See also: “resealable”.’

gxvicyxkxa

3.

“It’ll be easier if I get gas in the morning on the way to work”. Lies.’

wtcshh

4.

‘Getting a raise that puts you into the next tax bracket does not mean all your income is taxed at the higher rate, only the small piece over the threshold.’

Maybe_a_CPA

5.

‘That mama birds won’t take their babies back after humans touch them. Put that baby back!’

lifesalotofshit

6.

‘You no longer get zits when you get older.’

chestergreene

7.

‘That people eat 8 spiders in their sleep over the course of their lifetime.’

Glittercorn111

8.

‘Adults know what’s going on. I’m 32 and I haven’t got a fucking clue.’

highly_uncertain

9.

‘That giving tax cuts to the wealthy helps the poor. There is no trickle down.’

scipio0421

10.

‘That when you’re related to someone, particularly in regards to parents, all things should be forgiven and forgotten.’

AJSawASquirrel

11.

‘Vaccines cause autism.’

Ok_Grape_8284

12.

‘Hot and sexy women are close by and they want to chat!’

ActiveCarpenter6642