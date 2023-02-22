This Twitter survey about ‘toilet aiming’ caused quite the splash

Science

For no reason we can think of, Twitter user @engineers_feed asked their male followers to reveal their preferred target co-ordinates when ‘pointing percy at the porcelain’.

People were only too happy to respond, although we confess to having no idea what this information will be used for. Perhaps the data could be sold to ‘Big Toilet’ to aid them in future lavatory design?

Anyway, the answers were as revealing as they were entertaining.

Here’s the initial Tweet…

We are doing a scientific research right now and we need your honest answer (for males only): which coordinates do you piss in? pic.twitter.com/kE0XyWNvl3 — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) February 18, 2023

And here are some of our favourite replies…

1.

2.

F13 — TheRavenousDrifter (@RavenousDrifter) February 18, 2023

3.

J1 and J10 if I’m drunk. (Sorry, cat!) Otherwise:

1) Green: if I want no sound.

2) Red: if I want sound effects

3) Blue: towards the end. pic.twitter.com/o13xgUIEhD — ℜŁ ₿ (@rahulbasu95) February 18, 2023

4.

The real answer is it depends on the location of the speck of my wife’s poop I’m trying to blast off — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) February 18, 2023

5.

D 4-6,

E 4-6 ,

F 4-6,

G 4-6,

H4-6,

I5,

J5,

Shake pic.twitter.com/iIPFiXyMWD — The Doge Bird (@TheDogeBird) February 18, 2023

6.

My kids, L4 to L6 — John Shutske (@WIAgLeader) February 18, 2023

7.

D-5 with silent and loud option. — Ashish Chaturvedi (@AshishZBiz) February 18, 2023

8.