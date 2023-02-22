Twitter

This maths homework question from China is melting people’s brains

David Harris. Updated February 22nd, 2023

This homework question from China looks to be, at first glance, simple enough. And we don’t doubt that a lot of you can work it out straight away.

But for others (ourselves included), this cat / tortoise / table conundrum is just too damned hard.

Shared by @engineers_feed on Twitter, the puzzle has had over 8 million views and been the cause of thousands of brains overheating.

So, how will you get on?

Let’s see how other Twitter users fared.

For some people, it was all a bit too much and they were quickly distracted…

Other folk were admirably honest about their ignorance…

A lot of people were just plain wrong, but at least they tried…

But many people, far cleverer than us, were able to work it out AND show their workings…

But for us, this was the best and most elegant answer, pictured in a way that even WE can understand…

OK, now we need to go and have a lie down for a while…

