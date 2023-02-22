This maths homework question from China is melting people’s brains

Twitter

This homework question from China looks to be, at first glance, simple enough. And we don’t doubt that a lot of you can work it out straight away.

But for others (ourselves included), this cat / tortoise / table conundrum is just too damned hard.

Shared by @engineers_feed on Twitter, the puzzle has had over 8 million views and been the cause of thousands of brains overheating.

So, how will you get on?

Grade school homework in China: find the height of the table. pic.twitter.com/oB0wxYqPQE — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) February 13, 2023

Let’s see how other Twitter users fared.

For some people, it was all a bit too much and they were quickly distracted…

I’m wondering how the turtle got onto the table? — Lex Leo Merrill (@lexlmerrill) February 13, 2023

I like potatoes 🥔 — Brutally Honest Reviews (@Bacon_Ranch_) February 14, 2023

Other folk were admirably honest about their ignorance…

Not a clue — Global (@guyinthecorner1) February 13, 2023

A lot of people were just plain wrong, but at least they tried…

135 — Jasper Raja (@rajajasper29) February 13, 2023

80 — Michael Dexter (@Michael34367657) February 13, 2023

But many people, far cleverer than us, were able to work it out AND show their workings…

C+(Ta-Tu) = 170

Tu+(Ta-C) = 130

C+(Ta-Tu)+Tu+(Ta-C) = 300

2Ta = 300 Table = 150 — Alain Vadeboncoeur (@Vadeboncoeur_Al) February 13, 2023

A=table

B=cat

C=turtle

A+B-C=170

A+C-B=130

A=170+C-B

A=130+B-C

40=2B-2C

B-C=20

A+20=170

A=150 — Valerio Rosellini (@valeriography) February 13, 2023

But for us, this was the best and most elegant answer, pictured in a way that even WE can understand…

OK, now we need to go and have a lie down for a while…

Source Twitter @engineers_feed