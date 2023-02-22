This maths homework question from China is melting people’s brains
This homework question from China looks to be, at first glance, simple enough. And we don’t doubt that a lot of you can work it out straight away.
But for others (ourselves included), this cat / tortoise / table conundrum is just too damned hard.
Shared by @engineers_feed on Twitter, the puzzle has had over 8 million views and been the cause of thousands of brains overheating.
So, how will you get on?
Grade school homework in China: find the height of the table. pic.twitter.com/oB0wxYqPQE
— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) February 13, 2023
Let’s see how other Twitter users fared.
For some people, it was all a bit too much and they were quickly distracted…
I’m wondering how the turtle got onto the table?
— Lex Leo Merrill (@lexlmerrill) February 13, 2023
I like potatoes 🥔
— Brutally Honest Reviews (@Bacon_Ranch_) February 14, 2023
Other folk were admirably honest about their ignorance…
Not a clue
— Global (@guyinthecorner1) February 13, 2023
A lot of people were just plain wrong, but at least they tried…
135
— Jasper Raja (@rajajasper29) February 13, 2023
80
— Michael Dexter (@Michael34367657) February 13, 2023
But many people, far cleverer than us, were able to work it out AND show their workings…
C+(Ta-Tu) = 170
Tu+(Ta-C) = 130
C+(Ta-Tu)+Tu+(Ta-C) = 300
2Ta = 300
Table = 150
— Alain Vadeboncoeur (@Vadeboncoeur_Al) February 13, 2023
A=table
B=cat
C=turtle
A+B-C=170
A+C-B=130
A=170+C-B
A=130+B-C
40=2B-2C
B-C=20
A+20=170
A=150
— Valerio Rosellini (@valeriography) February 13, 2023
But for us, this was the best and most elegant answer, pictured in a way that even WE can understand…
150cm pic.twitter.com/H1b6jQWtmU
— ぺー＠ボドゲ教室開業 (@wildrabbit17) February 13, 2023
OK, now we need to go and have a lie down for a while…
