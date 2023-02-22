14 favourite reactions to Suella Braverman’s threat to resign over the NI Brexit deal

Politics

Rishi Sunak‘s efforts to get the DUP back into Stormont have yet to bear fruit, and it’s nothing to do with the produce shortage.

He is grappling with the enormous problem of how Northern Ireland can go forward without breaking the Good Friday Agreement, but also without implementing a goods barrier in the Irish Sea – a matter not solved by Boris Johnson’s ‘oven-ready’ Brexit deal.

Unbelievable. Brexiteers and MP’s urge that Sunak have ‘time and space’ to ‘thrash out’ a new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol. TIME and SPACE? You voted for Brexit in 2016, it’s 2023. You’ve wasted nearly SEVEN years of our time, money and sanity.https://t.co/CS15OKf5Ut — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 21, 2023

The majority in Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU… The majority in Northern Ireland support the NI protocol Yet Brexit purists now want to overturn the NI protocol for complete sovereignty …while clearly giving two fingers to the people of NI and their sovereignty. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 21, 2023

At the weekend, Boris Johnson warned Sunak not to ‘water down’ the existing legislation.

Let’s recap… Boris Johnson promised there would be no customs checks between Britain and Northern Ireland. He lied. Sunak is left with Johnson’s mess. Johnson attacks Sunak for attempting to fix the mess he himself made. Who votes for these morons? — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) February 19, 2023

Hardline Brexiters have gone further, threatening to resign if the PM gives up the UK’s powers to unilaterally abandon the NI Protocol.

Okay campers, rise and shine, and don't forget your booties cause it's cold out there today. It’s cold out there every day. pic.twitter.com/tA0zdnga7B — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 21, 2023

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, is one of them.

Suella Braverman is threatening the prime minister with her imminent resignation regarding his stance on the NI protocol.

Sunak will once again throw the UK under the bus to appease a grubby, ERG fascist. — Sarah (@SASR666) February 21, 2023

But reports of Braverman’s potential retreat to the backbenches sounded like the first sunlit upland in some time.

1.

Suella Braverman "threatening" to resign is right up there with "hands up who likes me". pic.twitter.com/gGeUF35EjS — Jason (@NickMotown) February 21, 2023

2.

Scenes across the UK as Suella Braverman threatens to resign pic.twitter.com/8kZnlAwXBk — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 21, 2023

3.

If I were Rishi Sunak I would simply allow Braverman to resign because she is a nightmare politically and also extremely incompetent. https://t.co/f8egGqUaso — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 21, 2023

4.

By threatening to resign, Suella Braverman has presented me with a dilemma – whether or not to declare a national holiday when she goes. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 21, 2023

5.

Suella Braverman ‘threatening to resign’ is perceived as a problem for the Prime Minister. That’s how bad things are. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 21, 2023

6.