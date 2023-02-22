Politics

14 favourite reactions to Suella Braverman’s threat to resign over the NI Brexit deal

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 22nd, 2023

Rishi Sunak‘s efforts to get the DUP back into Stormont have yet to bear fruit, and it’s nothing to do with the produce shortage.

He is grappling with the enormous problem of how Northern Ireland can go forward without breaking the Good Friday Agreement, but also without implementing a goods barrier in the Irish Sea – a matter not solved by Boris Johnson’s ‘oven-ready’ Brexit deal.

At the weekend, Boris Johnson warned Sunak not to ‘water down’ the existing legislation.

Hardline Brexiters have gone further, threatening to resign if the PM gives up the UK’s powers to unilaterally abandon the NI Protocol.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, is one of them.

But reports of Braverman’s potential retreat to the backbenches sounded like the first sunlit upland in some time.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

