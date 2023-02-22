Jonathan Gullis’ ‘MP Mastermind’ was funny – but the parody is so much better

Entertainment

You may have seen Jonathan Gullis‘s shot straight into his own foot in the form of a video about problems in his Stoke constituency and adjoining areas.

It got the panning you’d expect.

Anyone who voted for Jonathan Gullis in Stoke on Trent are almost certainly… ‘Savages’, ‘Scrotes’ and ‘Scumbags’. pic.twitter.com/ZUBJuZrNV1 — Denis Skinner (@BolsoverBeast) February 20, 2023

The almost sentient Jonathan Gullis is asking you to sign his petition. But who is he petitioning? The Tory Council? The Tory MP (him)? The Tory Government? It's a mystery. But he needs a petition to do his job apparently. pic.twitter.com/c7LQ1nZcMB — Joe Dundas (@JoeDundas) February 19, 2023

Gullis has obviously been inspired by Matt Hancock’s video back-catalogue, because his foray into The Day Today territory came just a day after he shared another self-made clip, ‘MP Mastermind‘.

You know what we’ll do today tax payer funded staff member. We’ll make a video of me playing MP Mastermind answering all my own questions. Then we’ll make it public so that actual real people can see it #GetGullisGone#GullisOut #Gullis pic.twitter.com/jNGmKHxsB8 — Jonathan Gullis Parody MP #GetGullisGone (@JEGullisnotMP) February 19, 2023

You’d think a professional politcian would have known better than to provide such a rich source of comedy material, yet this one didn’t – and The Secret Tory swooped.

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Gullis's Mastermind appearance. The original cut. pic.twitter.com/b4YKTL3TxR — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) February 21, 2023

It’s harsh, but it could have been a lot worse. It could have victim-blamed asylum-seeking children for going missing.

There are no words for how much I enjoyed this! https://t.co/aRXbZOINuc — Jo Haywood she/her (@MrsJoHaywood) February 21, 2023

The loony left will no doubt claim he cheated somehow! https://t.co/A2tSK9PSxp — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP 🇬🇧🖕 (@BlandreaJ) February 21, 2023

Pure genius. The clip that is, not Gullis obviously https://t.co/sfhchKIpq8 — Liz Rubenstein (@LRnw6) February 21, 2023

Pass the TENA pads 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/n19QJRhZfe — Lαԃყ Kιƚƚყ ₜₕₑ ᵥₑgₐₙ ₛₒcᵢₐₗᵢₛₜ Ⓥ🌱🐟🦇🕷🌻🌍 (@sparklykitten) February 21, 2023

It's easy to ridicule gullis. That's my comment, carry on. — DT K371 (@K371Dt) February 21, 2023

Can't wait for the Raab and dorris episode https://t.co/3YmnxYZUHe — Ignorance Is Bliss🤦🏻‍♂️ (@Stafford823) February 21, 2023

There’s currently no comment from the MP. He’s probably adjusting his ring light.

I can’t wait for the real me to see this. Facebook rant incoming https://t.co/DB2UhGh1Vf — Jonathan Gullis Parody MP #GetGullisGone (@JEGullisnotMP) February 21, 2023

