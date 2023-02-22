Entertainment

Jonathan Gullis’ ‘MP Mastermind’ was funny – but the parody is so much better

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 22nd, 2023

You may have seen Jonathan Gullis‘s shot straight into his own foot in the form of a video about problems in his Stoke constituency and adjoining areas.

It got the panning you’d expect.

Gullis has obviously been inspired by Matt Hancock’s video back-catalogue, because his foray into The Day Today territory came just a day after he shared another self-made clip, ‘MP Mastermind‘.

You’d think a professional politcian would have known better than to provide such a rich source of comedy material, yet this one didn’t – and The Secret Tory swooped.

It’s harsh, but it could have been a lot worse. It could have victim-blamed asylum-seeking children for going missing.

There’s currently no comment from the MP. He’s probably adjusting his ring light.

