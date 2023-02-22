Someone left a poo logbook in an Airbnb – and people have been filling it in

Pics

Over now to Redditor u/MusicFerret, who has news from the world of short-term renting …

“My Airbnb came with a “Poo Logbook” with over 100 entries by guests.”

It raises far more questions than answers.

Who left the logbook – the owner or a previous guest? Is it a joke or does somebody have a medical condition of the bowels and is now missing serious poo information? Why, oh why would the Airbnb guests decide to fill in such a thing – or handle it in any way?

Let’s take a closer look.

That wipes out any possibility of it being anything other than a joke. Here are a few thoughts from Reddit users.

Could have just called it the Logbook, tbh.

FartyPants69

That’s some quality shit posting

Korvas576

I don’t know why you’re even touching the book. Keeping in mind people touched it right after dropping a deuce.

CyberNinja23

I’m over here worried about the people who take three or fewer shits PER WEEK….

y00sh420

“Odorless.” Well, there’s a guy who thinks his shit don’t stink.

RPDRNick

Guess he failed his COVID test.

ThatGuyWhoKnocks

That book has seen some shit.

GetReelFishingPro

Sure hope you drowned that hand in sanitizer.

fortress_sf

Captain’s log, Stardate 4524.2…

ExpensiveReturn5534

Can I opt out of doing this? My only hang-up about this is my inability to draw in any capacity. You’ll just get a little message that says “it looked like shit”.

Cockspert67

MusicFerret addressed some frequently asked questions.

To answer your questions: Yes this is real. There are over 50 entries. Yes, this is a shit post. EDIT: No, I will not go through all the poop data and post it to r/dataisbeautiful

That’s a pity. Someone could have put the info in a spreadshit.

