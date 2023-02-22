These ‘good’ movie characters were actually in the wrong and it still rankles

Entertainment

A day after we wrote about the bad guys in stories who were actually 100% in the right, here comes something very similar and yet totally the opposite.

It’s the ‘heroes’ in movies who were actually totally in the wrong – still with us? – after Hamblerger asked this on Reddit.



‘Which Film’s Protagonist Was Simply Wrong Despite The Movie Trying To Portray Them As Being Right?’

And these 19 rang very true.

1.

‘The parents from Parent Trap, they just decided that they hate each other so much they’re going to act like their other kid doesn’t exist and it’s OK and a fair deal because they’re twins.

‘I guess it’s not “right” in terms of the movie but it’s certainly not as big of a deal as it should be.’

woodk2016

2.

‘Robin Williams’ character in Mrs. Doubtfire.

‘It’s actually really messed up when you think about it. Plus, Pierce Brosnan’s character actually seemed like a really nice guy. Felt bad for him at the end.’

DaDinklesIsMyJam

3.

‘Sleepless in Seattle.

‘Meg Ryan’s character is a creepy stalker (she hires a private detective, follows him, spies on him, etc).’

JasonTodd123456

4.

‘The human boyfriend in The Bee Movie. His gf totally cheats on him by having an emotional romantic relationship with a bee. Meanwhile he is allergic to bees and his fear of bees is portrayed as small minded.’

dbx999

5.

‘Air Force One.

‘Late in the movie a number of the characters decide to evoke the 25th Amendment to strip the President of his powers. The audience is supposed to root against this from happening.

‘Years after I saw the movie I realized: Wait a minute, if the President is compromised, the first thing the government would do is to strip the President of his powers. Isn’t a working government more important than keeping one man in authority?’

shf500

dbx999

6.

‘The ending of Backdraft. I know honor and loyalty were big themes. However, Brian withheld information in regards to a case involving multiple murders, the attempted murder of an elected official, and critical injuries to a firefighter.’

Low-Cantaloupe9426

7.

‘Every single romance movie where they make the current BF/GF/Fiancee a total jerk so you overlook the fact that one of the leads is cheating on them.’

CodeEnvironmental142

8.

‘In What About Bob? Bob, while sympathetic, totally violated the flawed Dr. Marvin.

Awesome movie, though.’

North-Technician

9.

‘Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. The heroes in this movie are just insufferable and the decision to free the dinosaurs is mind numbingly stupid.’

Nicobade

10.

‘Toy Story, particularly with how they villainize Sid.’

Euronymous_Bosch

11.

‘Chris Pratt’s character in “Passengers”. No way he should have woken up JL – if he was going to wake anyone, he should have looked for someone with some specialist skills that may have been able to help, but he chose her for purely selfish (and sexist) reasons.

‘Sure, JL was angry with him at first, but she (and the film) tried to redeem him – but not in my eyes.’

[deleted]