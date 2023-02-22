‘What’s the funniest joke in the history of television?’ 19 top drawer suggestions

Entertainment

Twitter user @FCardamenis asked his followers for their favourite jokes that have appeared on the telly. His question prompted a LOT of answers and we’ve looked through the responses for some of the very best.

What’s the funniest joke in the history of television? Has to be a single joke/gag don’t come here detailing entire episodes and story arcs. “Dead dove do not eat” type of stuff. — Forrest Cardamenis (@FCardamenis) February 15, 2023

Here are 19 of our favourites…

1. From ‘Police Squad’

2. From ‘Cheers’

3. From ‘King of The Hill’

4. From ‘The Day Today’

This has got to be my other candidate “Spartacus, this is huge” “It’s bigger than that, Chris – it’s large” pic.twitter.com/sR1YoTDRgv — Arjun Kaul (@ProbablyArjun) February 16, 2023

5. From ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

No contest. Even outside of the context that Marty is always the straight man who inadvertently gets caught up in Larry’s bullshit, this is also one of the greatest master classes in delivery pic.twitter.com/AFJHHxciPt — Ol’ Gooch 🦖 (@Slick_Dastardly) February 16, 2023

6. From ‘The Simpsons’

7. From ‘The IT Crowd’

The IT Crowd’s anti-piracy ad.pic.twitter.com/suSiH7OgBe — Gonzalo Chacón Alípaz ’98: Dream Match Never Ends (@GonOverHere) February 18, 2023

8. From ‘Community’

i could go on for *literally* hours, but i’ll start here: https://t.co/wBwmmNdj7X pic.twitter.com/C9oanlt1lI — Community (@CommunityTV) February 19, 2023

9. From ‘Morecambe and Wise’