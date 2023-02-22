Bad day at work? Could be worse, you could work for one of these 23 bosses …

Life

If you’re having a bad day at work then at least you can console yourself that you don’t work for one of these 23 bosses who went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’.

The subReddit is full of unreasonable sounding employers making outrageous demands or just behaving plain unreasonably to the most everyday of employee requests.

And it surely doesn’t get too much worse than this …

1. ‘There was an attempt … to be thankful to your workers’



(via)

2. ‘Who is the boss now?’

(via)

3. ‘This is how my husband’s [general manager] speaks to him and the other managers’

(via)

4. ‘Go team’

(via)

5. ‘If no one is in the office, then we can’t build a company culture … The company culture’



(via)

6. ‘A boss’s emailed reply to an employee testing positive for covid-19’

(via)

7. ‘They want a cashier who’s a college graduate, has a diploma, transcript of records from the uni, within 20-30 years old, minimum of 5’2 height. And the salary be minimum wage’

(via)

8. ‘Disciplinary action for being sick and calling in’

(via)

9. ‘I am at a loss for words. This is pathetic …’

(via)

10. ‘iT’s YoUr ReSpOnSibiLiTy tHo 🙄😡’

(via)

11. ‘At work – where water isn’t free yo.’



(via)

12. ‘I’m still in shock’

(via)