This epic ‘intruder alert’ alarm is the funniest thing you can do with Alexa

There are lots of things we could do with our Alexa which we’ve never got round to, basically using it just to listen to the radio, tell us the time, and give up any vestige of domestic privacy.

But this person – well, this person has taken their smart speaker activities to the very next level with this ‘intruder alert’ alarm which is very clever and very, very funny.

Simply epic.

‘The adult, with a twelve year old’s brain, who set it up like this….good job ! 👍🏼’

ut62542854926 ‘At the countdown I was thinking “oh this is kinda lame” then it goes THAT hard?’

JazzlikeHarpsichord ‘Need a fog machine to align to the chemical release.’

ravengenesis1 ‘Plot twist: half the roombas have sprayers filled with bleach, the other half are filled with ammonia.’

deathmetalwelder ‘If I was the burglar i would call 911 and cry until they arrive.’

Source Reddit u/Engrise13