This detail in Dickie Davies’ obituary about where he got his suits is a proper eye-opener

Celebrity

Sad news this week that Dickie Davies has died, aged 94.

The World of Sport presenter was the MC for our Saturday afternoons back in the day (when we weren’t watching Grandstand, obviously).

With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning. So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly. He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs. — Jim Rosenthal (@rosenthal_jim) February 19, 2023

It prompted lots of lovely tributes and memories on Twitter.

Dickie Davies (30 April 1928 – 19 February 2023) R.I.P pic.twitter.com/YfheDBBTMp — 🇬🇧📺 Classic British TV 📺🇬🇧 (@Classicbritcom) February 19, 2023

From Christmas 1977 Dickie Davies & good friend Eric Morecambe present ‘World of Sport’

Nostalgia is often overrated but not in their case. This is glorious. pic.twitter.com/r2xCg9AOUA — Rae Earl (@RaeEarl) February 19, 2023

Morning RIP Dickie Davies we met loads of times the ultimate professional uneasily fazed & little quips off the mic out of earshot quite funny. His knowledge of many sports was amazing. In a Sports Quiz I would pick him on my team every time giant of 70′ 80’s Sports Broadcasting pic.twitter.com/iQkH1f4OOa — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) February 20, 2023

RIP Dickie Davies

The famous World Of Sport opening titles and the Piper Super Club light aircraft and banners.

Part of my childhood sadly gone!#DickieDavies #WorldOfSport pic.twitter.com/pf8uMEXylD — TV Football 1968-92 (@1968Tv) February 19, 2023

But one detail from the various obituaries of the great man stood out, this from The Times, shared by @hwallop on Twitter.

Cracking detail in the @thetimes obit of Dickie Davies’ – on where he bought his early suits. pic.twitter.com/GJ6B0OlDaZ — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) February 21, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Now that’s what we call a late result.

RIP Dickie Davies.

Source Twitter @hwallop