This detail in Dickie Davies’ obituary about where he got his suits is a proper eye-opener

Poke Staff. Updated February 21st, 2023

Sad news this week that Dickie Davies has died, aged 94.

The World of Sport presenter was the MC for our Saturday afternoons back in the day (when we weren’t watching Grandstand, obviously).

It prompted lots of lovely tributes and memories on Twitter.

But one detail from the various obituaries of the great man stood out, this from The Times, shared by @hwallop on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Now that’s what we call a late result.

RIP Dickie Davies.

