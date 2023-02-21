People are sharing jobs that are ‘100% overvalued and overpaid’ (no offence if it’s you, obviously)

Life

It’s breaking news to precisely no-one that jobs are not always paid what their work is worth, not least if you work in the public sector.

But putting aside jobs that should absolutely, totally, 100% be paid more, what jobs are wildly overvalued and overpaid?

We mention it after Redditor Airsinner asked this,

‘What job position is 100% overvalued and overpaid?’

And it prompted lots of totally on-point and very funny replies. Here are our favourites.

1.

‘My mum from whom I am estranged works as the vice president of reward at an international company. She basically arranges contracts so millionaires can get more money and gets paid 189,000 pounds a year for it. Even she thinks it’s ridiculous.’

NZKhrushchev

2.

‘Gillette ‘engineers’ – they took 5 years to go from 3 blades to 4.’

plexxxy

3.

‘If someone else is “Regional VP” they are either drowning in responsibilities working 70 hrs a week; or they have absolutely nothing to do other than collecting a check.’

drchris6000

4.

‘Anyone who makes a ton of money by inserting themselves into big transactions and charging fees as a percentage of the transaction (brokers, title companies, etc.).’

raalic

5.

‘One night I babysat three kids for about 2 hours or so. The kids went to bed when I got there, and the parents had left dinner out for me, so all I did was eat their food and watch their TV and pet their dogs.

‘When they got home the mom paid me $100. I told her that was way too much. She slurred “Don’t worry about it, I’m drunk.” And then I noticed her fly was down.

‘So that was the most over paid job ever lol.’

RootMan322

6.

‘Influencer.’

tomhdesign

7.

‘Realtor. While I believe they can provide value in some situations, technology has put a lot of the work into the buyer’s hands.

‘You find places you like, send them to a realtor, they walk you through and point out which rooms are bathrooms, print out a mountain of paper for you to sign and … BOOOM $50,000 commission.’

lump77777

8.

‘In-House Legal for a corporation. I basically browsed the internet most of the day in my office, maybe reviewed one or two standardized contracts and occasionally sat in during a firing. I made $80k a year plus benefits.’

The_Spyre

9.

‘Do car salesmen really do any work anymore?

‘Last time I bought a car I looked online, did my research, and knew exactly what I wanted and basically showed up ready to buy. The dealer just gave me the keys for a test drive, then did the paperwork for me.’

miurabucho

10.

‘My uncle was a commercial airline pilot. He described his job as “vastly overpaid in normal circumstances and vastly underpaid in emergency situations.”

idreallyrathernotktx