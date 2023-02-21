‘Stare at this image for a few seconds and it completely disappears.’ Or does it?

Pics

Over on Twitter, Massimo shared this fascinating ‘disappearing’ optical illusion. However, much like those ‘Magic Eye’ pictures which quickly reveal themselves to some people, for others the effect simply does not seem to work.

So, which camp do you fall into? Are you with those people for whom this would appear to be a form of sorcery? Or (like us) do you just gaze at the image to no avail, wondering if it’s time to book an appointment with SpecSavers?

Stare at this image for a few seconds and it completely disappears. This effect (known as Troxler's fading) has been attributed to the adaptation of neurons vital for perceiving stimuli in the visual system [read more: https://t.co/1wyoTBjRus] pic.twitter.com/qdGb4HCcBu — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 8, 2023

Anything? Here’s a flavour of the controversy it sparked on Twitter…

Won’t disappear for me — Mike Frost (@slfemp) February 8, 2023

Didn't fade even a little – tried on small and bigger screen, tried unfocusing. Interesting. I wonder what my eyes/brain have in common with others who this doesn't work for. — Rory Alsop (@roryalsop) February 9, 2023

Got a little lighter, but didn't disappear. — It's me (@26ladylike) February 8, 2023

For those having no luck, the original poster helpfully added a little advice…

You have to keep your eyes focused on a precise point, better if close to the center, without moving your sight — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 8, 2023

For some people this made all the difference…

Woah — Carter (@CarterKoWang) February 8, 2023

Went completely white then came back pronounced more than ever … weird — (@1tinybutshiny) February 8, 2023

Okay that was creepy! It disappeared only for a couple seconds but right before my eyes! — SamTory (@Lareaal62) February 8, 2023

I focused on this little darker patch and it worked. Pretty damn interesting Ngl pic.twitter.com/nIHw5J91gu — ✧˖° Vixi °˖✧ (@VIXITROPIC) February 9, 2023

Still no joy for us, unfortunately. However, this one DID work!

Troxler effect happens as the tactical neurons in the visual system adapt & start to ignore the unimportant stimulus However, if a stimulus is introduced like blinking your eye or moving the image, you would again start seeing the image pic.twitter.com/vI8WFKEUXH — Science Daily (@ScienceFactsFun) February 8, 2023

This one works. Much better. — 〽️~BlueCrue~FIRE WARDE~〽️ (@foospro) February 8, 2023

