Pics

‘Stare at this image for a few seconds and it completely disappears.’ Or does it?

David Harris. Updated February 21st, 2023

Over on Twitter, Massimo shared this fascinating ‘disappearing’ optical illusion. However, much like those ‘Magic Eye’ pictures which quickly reveal themselves to some people, for others the effect simply does not seem to work.

So, which camp do you fall into? Are you with those people for whom this would appear to be a form of sorcery? Or (like us) do you just gaze at the image to no avail, wondering if it’s time to book an appointment with SpecSavers?

Anything? Here’s a flavour of the controversy it sparked on Twitter…

1.

2.

3.

For those having no luck, the original poster helpfully added a little advice…

4.

For some people this made all the difference…

5.

6.

7.

8.

Still no joy for us, unfortunately. However, this one DID work!

9.

10.

READ MORE

This ‘Ames illusion’ is already mind-boggling enough, but wait until the pen turns up

Source Massimo Image Massimo, Rocapurpura on Pixabay