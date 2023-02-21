Entertainment

Matt Shirley’s graph hilariously captures the torturous truth about online recipes

Poke Staff. Updated February 21st, 2023

Matt Shirley‘s charts are one of the most reliable joys on the internet. They’re endlessly entertaining and cover a wide range of topics, such as –

The calendar …

Phone calls …

Compliments …

And this other ubiquitous online phenomenon – the blog-style recipe

After Matt shared the chart on Reddit’s r/funny, the comments suggested he’d got the ingredients just right.

When I was 9 my father was exploded by an improperly maintained gas range. When I moved with my Aunt across the country to her apple orchard I had a very hard time making friends. To make my Aunts Apple Pie you will need:
NaaastyButler

Food Blogger: Wondering how to make apple pie, I will let you know !

Me: Cool! Thank-

Food Blogger: I was born on a farm in Tennessee. My father was an angry man with 4 fingers on each hand. A war injury…
Denaaa88

Finally someone speaking the truth.
Necessary_Essay2661

I’ve been learning how to smoke meat and by God, if every recipe website isn’t like this. I just want to know how long to smoke a 5 lb brisket man, not the history of it.
Will_ww

“Jump to recipe” is both a godsend, and infuriating that it needs to exist
RKO-Cutter

Like tell me the recipe and not your life story!
D6u4

There were one or two minor gripes. Okay, three …

Well yeah, you get what you pay for.
Obsertaries

I would add a small slice of “The most useless user comments about anything that you can find on the Internet”.

I was looking at a recipe the other day and a user posted, “This looks great, but I don’t have any peanut butter. Would cream cheese work?” And I can’t help but think, this is a person we just let operate an oven and have access to sharp knives?
johhnnyfive

The recipe slice is too large….
mmmaaahhhaaa

Here’s a top tip from u/IrrelevantPuppy.

Tip that works for most of sites like this. Find the print recipe button and it’ll take you to a page with much less clutter and pretty much just the recipe itself.

Good to know.

