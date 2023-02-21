Matt Shirley’s graph hilariously captures the torturous truth about online recipes

Entertainment

Matt Shirley‘s charts are one of the most reliable joys on the internet. They’re endlessly entertaining and cover a wide range of topics, such as –

The calendar …

Phone calls …

Compliments …

And this other ubiquitous online phenomenon – the blog-style recipe

After Matt shared the chart on Reddit’s r/funny, the comments suggested he’d got the ingredients just right.

When I was 9 my father was exploded by an improperly maintained gas range. When I moved with my Aunt across the country to her apple orchard I had a very hard time making friends. To make my Aunts Apple Pie you will need:

NaaastyButler

Food Blogger: Wondering how to make apple pie, I will let you know ! Me: Cool! Thank- Food Blogger: I was born on a farm in Tennessee. My father was an angry man with 4 fingers on each hand. A war injury…

Denaaa88

Finally someone speaking the truth.

Necessary_Essay2661

I’ve been learning how to smoke meat and by God, if every recipe website isn’t like this. I just want to know how long to smoke a 5 lb brisket man, not the history of it.

Will_ww

“Jump to recipe” is both a godsend, and infuriating that it needs to exist

RKO-Cutter

Like tell me the recipe and not your life story!

D6u4

There were one or two minor gripes. Okay, three …

Well yeah, you get what you pay for.

Obsertaries

I would add a small slice of “The most useless user comments about anything that you can find on the Internet”. I was looking at a recipe the other day and a user posted, “This looks great, but I don’t have any peanut butter. Would cream cheese work?” And I can’t help but think, this is a person we just let operate an oven and have access to sharp knives?

johhnnyfive

The recipe slice is too large….

mmmaaahhhaaa

Here’s a top tip from u/IrrelevantPuppy.

Tip that works for most of sites like this. Find the print recipe button and it’ll take you to a page with much less clutter and pretty much just the recipe itself.

Good to know.

You can follow Matt via a variety of social media and all the links are on his website.

