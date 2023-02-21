Nothing to see here – just a Republican politician suggesting carving up the ‘United’ States

Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the Republican Representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, a Trump cultist, gun-lover and arch conspiracy theorist.

She has a long history of only opening her mouth to change bigotries, and it’s a mystery to many people that she’s still in office.

If she remains an elected official after her latest outburst, we can only assume that consequences are no longer a thing in the US.

Here’s her plan for America’s future.

If you’re thinking that sounds familiar – and not in a good way – that’s because her suggestion would amount to a re-run of the Confederate secession that was a major cause of the American Civil War.

She might not have understood what she was proposing, but everybody else did.

Really scary right wing talking point being shopped by a really scary right wing member of Congress https://t.co/D2M4qqTb3V — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 20, 2023

I hear this experiment was tried in the United States in the 1860s. It did not end well. (PS "Gone With The Wind" is not a documentary.) https://t.co/GrvSQ1JeBW — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) February 21, 2023

Let’s review some of the governing principles of America, @mtgreenee: Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie. https://t.co/XE3cQXYrnl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 20, 2023

In the National Divorce, MTG gets to see America on Wednesdays and every other weekend — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) February 20, 2023

You can have Walmart, we’ll take the nukes. https://t.co/nGNQDx2uRC — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) February 20, 2023

But we get to keep the name right? — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 20, 2023

The 14th amendment says you can’t serve in congress after supporting insurrection and treason against the United States https://t.co/vlVW1bDlBE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 20, 2023

So, what the confederate traitors wanted to do…nice, nice. https://t.co/yllp1VVmTh — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 20, 2023

She is openly advocating for national dissolution, and is on the HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE. https://t.co/cZXrcBHO0p — Daniel Miller (@DanielMillerEsq) February 20, 2023

Marjorie took this oath of office: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same …” One month later, she’s calling for civil war. https://t.co/pjjHSsiPkO — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) February 20, 2023

and when there was only one set of footprints, that's when Jesus was standing behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, rolling his eyes and miming j-o motions — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 20, 2023

There's a country with a huge Red Square in the capital. You can move there, they also love to divide democratic countries — Yarema Dukh (@yarko) February 20, 2023

We’ve really been telling y’all exactly who wants to incite civil war. Do you believe us now? https://t.co/6nkU01h7Ms — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) February 20, 2023

historian *sigh* not again https://t.co/jwZWpijpKA — Jen Begakis (@jenbegakis) February 20, 2023

As well as the obvious problems, there was another matter MTG had overlooked.

Btw Hon you have two Democratic senators and Atlanta. You live in a blue state 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 20, 2023

Awkward.

