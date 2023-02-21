Politics

Nothing to see here – just a Republican politician suggesting carving up the ‘United’ States

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the Republican Representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, a Trump cultist, gun-lover and arch conspiracy theorist.

She has a long history of only opening her mouth to change bigotries, and it’s a mystery to many people that she’s still in office.

If she remains an elected official after her latest outburst, we can only assume that consequences are no longer a thing in the US.

Here’s her plan for America’s future.

If you’re thinking that sounds familiar – and not in a good way – that’s because her suggestion would amount to a re-run of the Confederate secession that was a major cause of the American Civil War.

She might not have understood what she was proposing, but everybody else did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

As well as the obvious problems, there was another matter MTG had overlooked.

Awkward.

Source Marjorie Taylor Greene Image Screengrab