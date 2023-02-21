Pics

‘Icelandic women can be very direct’

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2023

Leading contender for Tinder exchange of the week is surely this, shared by Redditor AwesomeDonald who said: ‘Icelandic women can be very direct.’

Well we didn’t expect that.

‘Mission failed successfully.’
kandeschbunzler

‘Seems like a very efficient individual.’
luapson2001

‘Sounds like she DOES know a good place to eat.’
Manchves

Haha. Only one question remained.

‘What i wanna know is what you responded to that?’
iEatSpicyFood

‘I’m sure he blew it lol.’
hockeyguy26er

Source Reddit u/AwesomeDonald