Marvel at the audacity of trying to scrounge designer baby clothes from a partner’s ex-wife

The description of the Reddit forum r/ChoosingBeggars shares an explanation of what that means.

This subreddit is for posting screenshots, pictures, or stories of people who are being way too picky when begging for things.

The expectant mother in u/ivyellenugh‘s post definitely fits the bill.

The title sets the scene perfectly.

Asking her partner’s ex wife for her child’s designer clothes, proceeds to call her a silly goose and throw a strop when she doesn’t get what she wants.

Here’s what happened –

This could just as easily have been posted to r/facepalm.

The astonishment was almost palpable in the comments.

“I like anything designer” = “I don’t care what it looks like as long as it’s expensive.”

okeydokey234

That kid is not in for a good time.

Ruckus_MI

I wouldn’t send her shit except maybe a picture of me donating all the nice stuff to a charity.

LKayRB

How to stay poor your entire life 101 in that last message “we don’t have money like that” “my baby is only going to wear nice clothes” Live within your means.

Mcfatty12

We’re not broke by any means, but our babies got stuff from Sainsbury’s and Tesco’s clothes ranges; literal pennies for stuff they grow out of in weeks, if not days.

Frogs4

She asked . . . The partner’s EX-WIFE. For baby clothes. Just letting the audacity of that sink in.

RuthBourbon

My Nan would say that she wants a champagne lifestyle on lemonade money (or no money in this case!)

loday22

“We don’t have money like that” so what, she plans on begging her whole life for brand clothes?

obvs_throwaway1

u/North-Ad-5058 spoke good – if NSFW – sense.

Designer baby clothes are one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard of. They can wear designer clothes when they stop shitting all over themselves.

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, Baby Natur on Unsplash