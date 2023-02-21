Celebrity

Brendan Fraser living his best life at the BAFTAs made people love him even more

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2023

Sunday night’s BAFTA ceremony was a charming and glitzy affair, with the legend Richard E. Grant hosting, and a galaxy of stars in glorious attendance.

All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin came away as the big winners.

Sir Patrick Stewart nearly messed up – but reined himself in.

Some of the outfits got people talking.

But this exchange – literally – between Ali Plumb and Brendan Fraser has really been warming hearts.

Haribo’s marketing department must be ecstatic – perhaps even more than these tweeters.

Article Pages: 1 2