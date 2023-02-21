Brendan Fraser living his best life at the BAFTAs made people love him even more

Celebrity

Sunday night’s BAFTA ceremony was a charming and glitzy affair, with the legend Richard E. Grant hosting, and a galaxy of stars in glorious attendance.

All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin came away as the big winners.

Making a film is alchemy. Thank you @BAFTA for presenting @Edward_Berger’s ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT with 7 #EEBAFTAs Awards including Best Film and Film Not In The English Language. Congratulations to the entire team on their well deserved wins! pic.twitter.com/7IsmfBSssx — All Quiet On The Western Front (@allquietmovie) February 19, 2023

Sir Patrick Stewart nearly messed up – but reined himself in.

Some of the outfits got people talking.

The school uniform your mum says you'll grow into #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6HOdjpjMET — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 19, 2023

My dog after a walk in the woods. pic.twitter.com/Gwaw71Buh8 — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 19, 2023

But this exchange – literally – between Ali Plumb and Brendan Fraser has really been warming hearts.

Haribo’s marketing department must be ecstatic – perhaps even more than these tweeters.

more celebrities should randomly hand out candy to people. sam neill gave me an individually wrapped toffee once & it was the best day of my life https://t.co/zm45z7kvAv — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) February 20, 2023

Brendan Fraser seems like a proper nice fella https://t.co/6c3xDW4RcI — Kieranmajury.com| Writer & Editor| 👑 of Vtweets (@KieranMajury) February 19, 2023