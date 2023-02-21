Brendan Fraser living his best life at the BAFTAs made people love him even more
Sunday night’s BAFTA ceremony was a charming and glitzy affair, with the legend Richard E. Grant hosting, and a galaxy of stars in glorious attendance.
At pre- @bafta party last night with Michelle Yeoh,@diegoluna_ @OliviaGranted Brendan Fraser, Taron Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Joely Richardson, @driverminnie & Gwendolyn Christie pic.twitter.com/mI4V1ray36
All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin came away as the big winners.
Making a film is alchemy. Thank you @BAFTA for presenting @Edward_Berger’s ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT with 7 #EEBAFTAs Awards including Best Film and Film Not In The English Language. Congratulations to the entire team on their well deserved wins! pic.twitter.com/7IsmfBSssx
An extraordinary moment for Austin Butler #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/pnigQzcZfq
Film4-backed The Banshees of Inisherin takes home the @BAFTA for Outstanding British Film! 👏#EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs #BansheesMovie pic.twitter.com/qxHATN6wJN
Sir Patrick Stewart nearly messed up – but reined himself in.
don’t worry nobody noticed #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/vkXcFvRf6U
Some of the outfits got people talking.
The school uniform your mum says you'll grow into #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6HOdjpjMET
My dog after a walk in the woods. pic.twitter.com/Gwaw71Buh8
But this exchange – literally – between Ali Plumb and Brendan Fraser has really been warming hearts.
Brendan Fraser loves a bumper sticker! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/WqkRkcUACD
Haribo’s marketing department must be ecstatic – perhaps even more than these tweeters.
more celebrities should randomly hand out candy to people. sam neill gave me an individually wrapped toffee once & it was the best day of my life https://t.co/zm45z7kvAv
Brendan Fraser seems like a proper nice fella https://t.co/6c3xDW4RcI
How did you not burst into tears when Brendan gave you that pack of Haribo, @AliPlumb? I damn near teared up just watching him do that, what an absolute legend of a man.
