Life

You surely won’t read a more entertaining start to an obituary than this in today’s Times

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2023

The older you get, the more you tend to turn towards the obituary pages in the newspaper, if only to check that you’re not in it.

And of all the obits we’ve read, we’re not sure we’ve read a more entertaining opening than this, shared by @LissaKEvans over on Twitter.

It’s ‘rally driver and noted womaniser’ Sir Peter Graham-Moon and, well best have a read for yourself.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Quite the read. And you can read more – much more – about it via Lady Sarah Graham-Moon’s side of the story, published in the Guardian back in 2002.

You can read the whole thing in The Times here (assuming you’ve got a subscription).

Source The Times Twitter @LissaKEvans