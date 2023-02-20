This Talk TV viewer is fed up with hotels full of migrants and her solution will have you facepalming into next week

Politics

Save your money on all that market research, we’ve found the archetypal Talk TV viewer (well, maybe),

It’s Hannah, who says the police have gone woke and society’s gone crazy, and if Labour get in it’s going to get even worse (obviously).

And she’s not keen on ‘local hotels being taken over by migrants’ either. She’s got the answer though, and she shared it with presenter Ian Collins. Get your facepalm at the ready …

Hannah is sick of the UK so she’s going to move her family abroad for a better life. But don’t get her started on migrants coming over here… pic.twitter.com/QBl008IAGD — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) February 19, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

And here are just some of the many things people said about it.

This is the most incredible thing I’ve ever listened too. Hates foreigners coming here so she’s going to leave the country and become an immigrant because she wants a better life. pic.twitter.com/EUXCpHTXZ1 — Sarah (@kokeshimum) February 19, 2023

All these people coming over here not paying taxes – I think I’ll emigrate to DUBAI 😀 … where she won’t pay tax and as a woman thinks she will be getting a safer environment. I hope she goes. — Nichola 🇺🇦 (@A_Soft_Soul) February 19, 2023

It’s toe curling… but how is it that people are unable to see the contradictions in their own thinking? https://t.co/2WwCEOa8EB — Dr Simon Ashworth 🇺🇦 (@DrSimonAshworth) February 20, 2023

Just an ordinary, not-rich person looking to move to Switzerland or Dubai, because they don’t like woke. Perfectly normal. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) February 19, 2023

Sick of people coming over here and not paying tax so…..she is going to move to Dubai where she won’t pay tax. You can’t make these people up. https://t.co/DbgjooC0ft — Holly (@SocialistHB) February 19, 2023

When Hannah emigrates she won’t be a migrant of course, she’ll be an expat 😉 — Chris (@chrisbrighton10) February 19, 2023

This is quite something to come out with on a national media channel I’d also strongly guess that Hannah voted for Brexit and is now looking to move her family to Europe https://t.co/UgGITtMAhN — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) February 19, 2023

But it’s totally different when it’s them. Interesting Europe is on her list as I strongly suspect she voted for Brexit. The number of Brits who leave the UK and head here to the US and skirt/abuse/ignore the legal process and laws and assume residency is staggering… — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) February 19, 2023

How am I ever going to get a satirical show commissioned if this is reality? Fuck my actual life https://t.co/4mVRywjcoI — Eshaan Akbar’s on tour 2023 – BUY TICKETS (@eshaanakbar) February 19, 2023

Spain is full of people like that in places like Marbella. If you ask why they moved a common reply is “I couldn’t take living in London anymore, it was like living in a foreign country”. The irony is missed. — Steve Davies (@SteveDavies365) February 19, 2023

Ah yes, leaving the UK because of immigrants to become one but does not see one tiny bit of irony in that. That was kind, I meant hypocrisy. https://t.co/0yrSBDMRXz — Tig James Esq #FBPE #NotmyPM #Econocide (@tig_james) February 19, 2023

Interesting that the first option she offers for her to relocate is Europe.

I think she may find that more difficult than it used to be.

Can’t imagine why 🤔 — Andy Holton 💙 (@AndyHoltonDJ) February 19, 2023

Bye Hannah 👋 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 19, 2023

Source Twitter @dinosofos