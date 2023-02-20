Joe Lycett’s National Comedy Awards speech sarcastically thanked all the right people

Celebrity

Joe Lycett is a unique comedian.

As well as being a master of stand-up, he sets up and carries out longer-form large-scale ‘stunts’, such as his recent (successful) attempt to draw attention to Qatar’s woeful treatment of the LGBTQI+ community by pretending to shred £10k after failing to get a response from David Beckham.

There was also the time he legally changed his name to Hugo Boss after the fashion company sent cease and desist letters to small businesses with the word ‘boss’ in their names.

It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlDoCrfmaO — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

In a less contrived but perfectly pitched and sustained response to Liz Truss running for PM – and winning – his sarcastic support was beautifully convincing to anyone who hadn’t been paying attention to Joe.

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

In the National Comedy Awards, he was the deserving recipient of the Comedy Game Changer award – and his speech was a thing of beauty.

.@joelycett receives the Comedy Game Changer award, and gives an acceptance speech we are going to pretend we didn't hear #NationalComedyAwards pic.twitter.com/nNIodpPlV6 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 17, 2023

“Liz Truss …Couldn’t do it without you, girl.” “To everyone on Twitter with a football team logo as their profile picture – for keeping me grounded.” “To the BBC Chairman Richard Sharp for that loan you gave me. Thank you, Richard, I was struggling when I started out and it kept me afloat.” “I’d like to say Richard Sharp should stand down as the BBC Chairman, and that’s not my opinion but the opinion of Channel 4 Television.”

Cue standing ovation. Twitter users gave the speech the props it deserved.

‘Richard Sharp should stand down as the BBC chairman – and that’s not my opinion, but the opinion of Channel 4 television,’ says Joe Lycett as he collects his Comedy Game Changer award #nationalcomedyawards pic.twitter.com/3xZywbjOW8 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 17, 2023

fucking LOVE Joe Lycett #nationalcomedyawards — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) February 17, 2023

Oh thank fuck for Joe Lycett😂😂😂😂😂 🙏🏼💕🔥👍🏼👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 https://t.co/w11rH80pGz — Ross Mullan (@rossmullan) February 17, 2023

What a hero. I flippin love him. https://t.co/xMF4s7N8qK — Callum D 🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦 (@myshka689908) February 17, 2023

(strong language, but very, very worth it :-)) https://t.co/zh41gdO93U — Colin Yates (@yatesco) February 18, 2023

joe lycett is a national treasure and we are lucky to have him — gee ☠ (@ghostwolfisreal) February 17, 2023

Just brilliant

Joe must be the only man who doesn't want the Tories to lose power otherwise his material is gone 🤣 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 18, 2023

The following day, Joe also had something to say about it.

Mummy was on the wine last night https://t.co/25xGKCpHTF — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) February 18, 2023

