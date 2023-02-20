Social Media

This ‘Christian’ blogger’s bigoted reaction to a man’s nail varnish earned her a biblical roasting

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 20th, 2023

Over on Twitter, a woman called The Transformed Wife@godlywomanhood – describes herself in this way –

A wife, a mother, a grandma, and a keeper at home. Loves Jesus and is not afraid to speak Truth because it sets you free!

This will give you a clear picture of her idea of truth.

One of her recent tweets caused a fresh outbreak of WTF, and we’re not in the least bit surprised.

To be fair, Lost in Sin would be a great name for a nail varnish colour. Not pink, though.

You could probably imagine what the reactions were like, but you don’t have to.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

The wonderful Janey Godley reminded the Transformed Wife of something relevant.

READ MORE

This bigoted ‘Christian’ suffered a heavyweight knockout and it’s the perfect payoff

Source @godlywomanhood Image Jona Novak on Unsplash