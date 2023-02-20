This ‘Christian’ blogger’s bigoted reaction to a man’s nail varnish earned her a biblical roasting

Social Media

Over on Twitter, a woman called The Transformed Wife – @godlywomanhood – describes herself in this way –

A wife, a mother, a grandma, and a keeper at home. Loves Jesus and is not afraid to speak Truth because it sets you free!

This will give you a clear picture of her idea of truth.

One of her recent tweets caused a fresh outbreak of WTF, and we’re not in the least bit surprised.

To be fair, Lost in Sin would be a great name for a nail varnish colour. Not pink, though.

You could probably imagine what the reactions were like, but you don’t have to.

1.

Your invisible sky daddy doesn’t care what a homophobic hypocrite you are, Jesus freak I assume you keep your comments turned off so that nobody can challenge your hate belief system, that’s so super loving & Christian of you 🙄 https://t.co/h7JAbq8Z4g — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) February 18, 2023

2.

Girl, god loves pink… I grieve and pray for you since you’re so boring 🥱 https://t.co/ZsZFcqmN57 — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) February 18, 2023

3.

If God didnt intend for men to have pink nails then why did he bless me with the ability to type and play video games on a keyboard with these https://t.co/WXbysx74AR pic.twitter.com/w9LcoCzFyC — Gemaam (@gemamamamamama) February 18, 2023

4.

My nails are black with silver dragonflies. I wonder what she’d say about that. Or is that ok because I’m a woman? So women can be vain but not men? Christianity is so weird. https://t.co/J7HwJhfD46 — Rebekah, Forest Crone (@RebekahWriter) February 18, 2023

5.

And Christ said unto them; do not painteth thy nails, for it shall upsetteth the believers of contradictory literature. pic.twitter.com/eORg6cVmPi — Daviemoo (@Daviemoo) February 18, 2023

6.

my kids paint my fingernails sometimes. one cool thing about being secure in my masculinity is living my life not worried about the opinions of judgmental losers like you whose own lives are so devoid of substance and meaning that they have to project onto strangers 😘 https://t.co/9E1OQMvtr6 — Nacho Enthusiast (@Nachosandchill) February 18, 2023

7.

Get over yourself! Since when did nail polish become a sin? 🤡 https://t.co/FHu8WRLIep — Elizabeth F. (@underthesea62) February 18, 2023

8.

Conservatives call us snowflakes but then ged mad at people for having painted nails https://t.co/9qkKXEXgUl — Trollandia💙 (@Trollandier) February 18, 2023

9.

I hate when people call everything a sin. You're not only in the wrong here but you're also making the religion look bad https://t.co/Yu7PC7ya3x — Sometwo 🌸 (@Sometwo_uwu) February 18, 2023

10.

society if conservatives took the same emotional energy they spend on dudes painting their nails and spent it on the shootings that happen because of their pro-gun bullshit instead https://t.co/9cpvUNSVld pic.twitter.com/aaVD4WqYoB — Anthachu 🇵🇸🇯🇴🇺🇸 (@pokeboy4ife) February 18, 2023

11.

Yeah cause everybody knows Jesus only likes orange nail polish. https://t.co/XWgJ1BewhN — Renee (@PettyLupone) February 18, 2023

The wonderful Janey Godley reminded the Transformed Wife of something relevant.

Jesus wore what you would call a dress and some nice summer sandals – grow up you claggy tube https://t.co/ubmH1XuG4H — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) February 18, 2023

