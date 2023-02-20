Pics

The BBC asked children in the 1960s what they imagined life would be like in the year 2000

David Harris. Updated February 20th, 2023

Over on Twitter, @fasc1nate has shared an old BBC clip of schoolchildren in the 1960s trying to predict what life would be like in the far distant year of 2000.

The clip is from the ‘Seven UP!’ documentary, which followed the lives of ten males and four females in England beginning in 1964, when they were seven years old.

It’s fair to say that there was a rather dystopian feel to their prophesies, with no mention of iPhones or hoverboards.

But how much did they get right? Let’s take a look…

Rather bleak stuff from the junior Notradamuses (Nostradami?), with some predictions more accurate than others.

Let’s see what other Twitter users made of it all…

There was also this …

We wonder what those children are up to now.

