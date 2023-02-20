The BBC asked children in the 1960s what they imagined life would be like in the year 2000

Pics

Over on Twitter, @fasc1nate has shared an old BBC clip of schoolchildren in the 1960s trying to predict what life would be like in the far distant year of 2000.

The clip is from the ‘Seven UP!’ documentary, which followed the lives of ten males and four females in England beginning in 1964, when they were seven years old.

It’s fair to say that there was a rather dystopian feel to their prophesies, with no mention of iPhones or hoverboards.

But how much did they get right? Let’s take a look…

Kids in the 1960s imagine what life will be like in the year 2000. pic.twitter.com/I9GH3Xfb2u — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 18, 2022

Rather bleak stuff from the junior Notradamuses (Nostradami?), with some predictions more accurate than others.

Let’s see what other Twitter users made of it all…

1.

“I think Limp Bizkit will release a terrible album and we’ll all play snake on the Nokia 3310” – Wow, that kid got it spot on. — Tim Collins (@survivalguide) February 5, 2023

2.

Did they do the interviews at “Depression Elementary” — The_Real_Dru_V (@TheRealDruV1) February 6, 2023

3.

The first bloke was onto something — This Place is Dead Anyway (Non-Parody) 🌟⭐💫 (@eraserhead333) February 5, 2023

4.

Going to be referred to as statistics rather than people. Wow 💯 — Parrydox (@Parrydox88) February 5, 2023

5.

You think the predictions were bleak until you realize it’s somehow so much worse 😂 — stefen (Cut From The Team) (@StefenFrench) February 6, 2023

6.

Kids from 2023 imagining what life in 2063 will be like pic.twitter.com/C5kjBz6JFJ — The Travelling Artist formerly known as TJ (@USUHNAME) February 5, 2023

7.

Jesus that first kid was about 60 years old — James (@jamesfrowen) December 18, 2022

There was also this …

They nailed it. https://t.co/LbMY5rCazp — The New Culture Forum (@NewCultureForum) December 19, 2022

We wonder what those children are up to now.

READ MORE

1960s women sharing what they want in a man got pretty brutal

Source Fasc1nate Image Screengrab