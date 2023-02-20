Bad day? Could be worse, you could be putting glue down on this floor

Videos

In today’s episode of ‘Bad day? It could be worse’ take a look at this poor guy busy putting glue down on the floor in a clip that’s just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

‘The adhesive works,’ said AristonD in the corner of Reddit called ‘Watch people die inside’ for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Oof.

‘A prime example of being the most intelligent species to walk this planet.’

PugnaciousHippie ‘And that’s how bug trap works.’

keicam_lerut ‘Dude’s about to lose the bottom of his feet next.’

Initial-Finger-1235 ‘That was my thought too, why cut the video short?’

PainfulPeanutBlender ‘They ran out of footage.’

photokeith

Boom!

Source Reddit u/AristonD