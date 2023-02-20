23 of the funniest times people tried to be tough from ‘I Am Very Badass’ on Reddit

Life

There’s a rather wonderful corner of Reddit called ‘I Am Very Badass’ which is full of people trying to be tough but achieving the exact opposite.

And these 23 badasses AKA hilarious figures of fun are ‘I Am Very Badass’ at its very best.

1. ‘A great addition to rock, paper, scissors’



2. ‘Coffee badass’



3. ‘Gear down Big Shifter’

4. ‘Thinks they could easily fight off a wolf… or even befriend it’

5. ‘I Present Your King’

6. ‘Comment on a post about an old couple having to slowly put back potatoes one at a time at a grocery store until the price was low enough because they are poor’



7. ‘And Murdered By Words of Another Vet’

8. ‘Vaping in front of a water service vehicle thinking it’s a cop car’

9. ‘She always told me he was jealous but dang’

10. ‘The two breeds’

11. ‘Shiver me timbers 🥶🥶🥶’

12. “Breakfast breeds arrogance and laziness”

13. ‘You never know what will go down at a Subway Sandwich shop’

