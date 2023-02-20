‘What is something many people believe but is actually not true?’ 19 eye-openers

Life

A Redditor named u/Samuelwankenobi_ took to r/AskReddit for an answer to this question –

What is something many people believe but is actually not true?

He had no suggestions of his own, but it didn’t matter – because Redditors had plenty.

1.



sterze

2.

That it’s illegal to turn the light on in the back seat of the car while driving!

Redwolf27AA

3.

Spinach has a normal amount of iron. The original chemists reported the iron content and messed up a decimal. It was corrected in the 1930s but the myth stands- I only found out recently!

TrustYeJester

4.

That banks just keep huge piles of money in their vaults. You’re not going to be living a very luxurious life with what is actually in most bank vaults.

teethalarm

5.

That Christopher Columbus discovered the Americas.

jpsgdt

6.

Sugar does not cause hyperactivity, in kids or anyone else.

GoddessDanu

7.

The Great Wall of China is not visible in space. It’s been debunked by NASA.

BenACampbell15

9.

The alpha male bs.

A-Chntrd

