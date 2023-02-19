17 favourite funny art memes from Reddit’s r/trippinthroughtime

Pics

Reddit’s r/trippinthroughtime forum is collection of artworks that carry message. Not very arty messages, or intellectual ones – but they are funny.

This is the forum description.

‘In historic art pieces depicting multiple humans, there is a law that at least one of those humans will look like they have no clue how or why they got there. It’s like Where’s Waldo, except instead of looking for Waldo you’re looking for the dude that looks like he just dropped acid.’

These 17 fit the bill.

1. It’s what it’s there for



2. When the family parties are about to get awkward



3. Black mirror



4. Life-life balance



5. “When you go to a fancy party and decide to steal their 50” HD TV”



6. Waithoven



7. The owl doesn’t kid around



8. Cut to UK Treasury nodding



9. Alarming



