Almost certainly the best fake hero dog story you’ll ever hear

Animals

You’re probably familiar with the popular Twitter account WeRateDogs® – @dog_rates. It’s very much a does what it says on the tin kind of thing.

This is Daisy. She has a very important job. Walks around the office asking people if they want hugs. 14/10 yes please pic.twitter.com/BcYnGxFxNt — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 25, 2023

This is Wu. She hasn't gotten her hourly hug yet and would like someone to please address this immediately. 13/10 #SeniorPupSaturday pic.twitter.com/fzNLALCwDd — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 18, 2023

This is Willy. Just because you found him like this doesn't mean it was his fault. 14/10 he's innocent pic.twitter.com/LULtNxNZNs — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 23, 2023

You get the picture. Well, we’re pleased to report that they have a TikTok account too, where the brains behind the outfit – Matt Nelson – shared this brilliant dog story.

Now, we can’t attest to the New York Times’ standards of journalism in 1908, but if this isn’t true – it should be.

We would be first in the queue to see this film.

READ MORE

The moment this dog realises he’s not alone is very funny and totally adorable

Source WeRateDogs Image Screengrab