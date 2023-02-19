Animals

Almost certainly the best fake hero dog story you’ll ever hear

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2023

You’re probably familiar with the popular Twitter account WeRateDogs®@dog_rates. It’s very much a does what it says on the tin kind of thing.

You get the picture. Well, we’re pleased to report that they have a TikTok account too, where the brains behind the outfit – Matt Nelson – shared this brilliant dog story.

@weratedogs An absolute legend. 14/10 #weratedogs @ahistoryofdogs ♬ original sound – weratedogs

Now, we can’t attest to the New York Times’ standards of journalism in 1908, but if this isn’t true – it should be.

We would be first in the queue to see this film.

READ MORE

The moment this dog realises he’s not alone is very funny and totally adorable

Source WeRateDogs Image Screengrab