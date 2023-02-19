Watch this Australian MP get the Deputy Speaker’s title wrong 8 times in 65 seconds
Peter Dutton, Leader of the Liberal Party in Australia, managed to get the title of the Deputy Speaker, Sharon Claydon, wrong 18 times in one short speech, eight times in this excerpt.
Watch how he did it and see if you think it was accidental or deliberate.
@guardianaustralia Peter Dutton called the deputy #speaker in the #houseofreps, Sharon Claydon, 'Mr Speaker' a total of 18 times as he debated the government's energy relief bill on Thursday. Though she reminded the opposition leader of her correct title – Madame Deputy Speaker – Dutton continued to refer to her as 'Mr Speaker' throughout. #peterdutton #auspol #auspolitics ♬ original sound – Guardian Australia
Could he really have forgotten so often? Who knows. This is what TikTok users thought.
I don’t know what’s worse him doing it on purpose to disrespect her or him doing it by mistake cause he can’t handle a woman in power.
ElinKarlsson693
Get Madam Speaker a spray bottle 🔫
emlymichelle
He is clearly not intelligent and emotional stable enough to be there.
MiSSPiNK
It’s like when Johnson would call the SNP the Scottish nationalists. He knew what he was doing.
Gerycek
I would have corrected him every single time.
FlickaDaFlame
Wish I had her patience. I would have turned his mic off immediately.
Bella
Tbf I don’t think it’s intentional. The lights are on but no one’s home.
🐝
tezkatmin had a suggestion for getting the message across.
Call him ‘Miss Dutton’ repeatedly and see how long he puts up with it.
The Deputy Speaker’s title wasn’t the only thing he got wrong, as Jabbibob pointed out.
Not for nothing, “The Ukraine”, is what Russia call it, it’s Ukraine. Speech matters.
