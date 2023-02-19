Watch this Australian MP get the Deputy Speaker’s title wrong 8 times in 65 seconds

Politics

Peter Dutton, Leader of the Liberal Party in Australia, managed to get the title of the Deputy Speaker, Sharon Claydon, wrong 18 times in one short speech, eight times in this excerpt.

Watch how he did it and see if you think it was accidental or deliberate.

Could he really have forgotten so often? Who knows. This is what TikTok users thought.

I don’t know what’s worse him doing it on purpose to disrespect her or him doing it by mistake cause he can’t handle a woman in power.

ElinKarlsson693

Get Madam Speaker a spray bottle 🔫

emlymichelle

He is clearly not intelligent and emotional stable enough to be there.

MiSSPiNK

It’s like when Johnson would call the SNP the Scottish nationalists. He knew what he was doing.

Gerycek

I would have corrected him every single time.

FlickaDaFlame

Wish I had her patience. I would have turned his mic off immediately.

Bella

Tbf I don’t think it’s intentional. The lights are on but no one’s home.

🐝

tezkatmin had a suggestion for getting the message across.

Call him ‘Miss Dutton’ repeatedly and see how long he puts up with it.

The Deputy Speaker’s title wasn’t the only thing he got wrong, as Jabbibob pointed out.

Not for nothing, “The Ukraine”, is what Russia call it, it’s Ukraine. Speech matters.

READ MORE

An Australian politician’s blunt takedown of an anti-vax bill tells it like it is

Source Guardian Australia Image Screengrab