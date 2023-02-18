13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Sweet’

Would you like to come on my show on Friday for an interview? It would be interesting to listen to your thoughts in longer form conversation. https://t.co/OXxlfgif5P — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) February 15, 2023

Hi Laurence. Thanks for the offer. I think the editorial standards at @GBNews are so low that appearing on it is a threat to a person’s reputation. No serious person should go near it. It’s like being asked to debate on the pages of Sunday Sport or Razzle. https://t.co/6X7eq8SfXv — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 15, 2023

2. ‘Travel is not a matter of money’

3. ‘FIFA totally supports footballer coming out’



4. ‘Aldi 1, M&S 0’

So, who’s ready to start talking about Easter? 🙋🐣 Introducing our new eggs-ellent “23 carrot gold” egg! 🥕🍫 Made from golden blond chocolate before being coated in edible gold leaf, this treat comes complete with salted caramel-filled chocolate bunny ears. 🐰🤤 pic.twitter.com/rO6o9VjJPr — M&S (@marksandspencer) February 15, 2023

Which lawyers did you use to sue us for that gin? Asking for us https://t.co/9qWvU41XB0 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) February 15, 2023

5. ‘So…… there’s still a chance then?’

6. ‘What’s your excuse?’



7. ‘He seems to be struggling’



