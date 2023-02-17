This teacher went the extra mile for a child’s missing lost tooth and people loved it

Life

Here’s a thing to remind you that it’s not the entire world going to pot. Just most of it.

It’s a teacher that went the extra mile – very possibly two miles – after a child’s tooth fell out and went missing. And it’s a fabulously heartwarming read.

Dear Tooth Fairy Today one of Gavin’s teeth fell out while he was getting ready to eat lunch. Unfortunately it was lost in the classroom and despite the heroic efforts of a fearless search team, we were unable to recover it. As a trained Vice Principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in Gavin’s teeth that was not there this morning when he came in. Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange you normally use for a real tooth. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at the address above. Sincerely …

Awww!

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

‘OMG I love the creativity and thoughtfulness of this letter.’

Jerney23 ‘Hobby dentist’ ‘Excellent.’

supermr34 ‘The PS 😂’

Routine-Serve-8651 ‘You know, now that she mentions the fact that she is still waiting to be paid for wisdom teeth, it reminded me that I’m still waiting for that pony I wished for long, long ago.’

booaka ‘Lol that’s awesome.’

Blood-Candy “Standard monetary exchange rate” 🤔 how much do teeth go for these days?’

aRadioactiveSharPei

Fiver a go, apparently. Inflation, right?

Source Reddit u/Kelmo7