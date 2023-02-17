‘She unmatched me a day later, what did I do wrong?’

Life

Tinder exchange of the day is surely this, a friendly to-and-fro which took an unexpectedly highbrow turn.

Ooof. And some of the replies made it even funnier.

‘She probably knows that height is a polygenic trait and that your approach wouldn’t work. ‘Also genetics isn’t the only determinant of height as environmental factors are at play too.’

MINT-LORD-TU9 ‘That’d be my take. Genetic recombination as well, we ain’t pea plants. Absolutely barbaric.’

Ashen-wolf ‘She blocked you because there is no single “height gene”. It’s the sum total of many different alleles across these genes. ‘That’s obviously why she unmatched 🧑🏻‍🎓.’

BrotherAdultMan

This person had the best idea.

‘Perfect opportunity to drop a “only one way to find out” or something stupid like that …’

ohmanitsharry ‘Best answer.’

RockSciRetired ‘They technically did say that, but with a “…with math” at the end of it.’

MaxTheRealSlayer

To conclude …

‘Guess we’ll never know what height the kids will be now.’

NaturalDurian

And just in case, like us, you weren’t overly familiar with the Punnet squares, BBC Bitesize to the rescue!

Got it. We think.

Source Reddit u/Jonothankimble69