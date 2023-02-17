Olivia Colman pranking Paul Rudd after he didn’t tell her he was in town is today’s loveliest thing
Here’s one national treasure pranking another after Paul Rudd didn’t tell his old buddy Olivia Colman that he was in London.
Colman took the opportunity to ring Radio 1 after Rudd did an ‘Agony Ant-man’ phone-in with Greg James and the whole thing is rather fabulous.
The AMAZING moment when *actual* Olivia Colman called into Radio 1 Breakfast to prank Paul Rudd (AKA the 'Agony Ant-Man') 😭@gregjames pic.twitter.com/Nz4Qu65z5y
Can we come to Sunday lunch as well, please?
Honestly? Life is better after knowing that this friendship exists.
I’m not being dramatic when I say Olivia Colman pranking Paul Rudd is the best thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/SoDKuvVWyN
And you can listen to the whole Paul Rudd chat here.
listen back to the full chat with paul on @BBCSounds! https://t.co/n87oKHc2i7
