Celebrity

Olivia Colman pranking Paul Rudd after he didn’t tell her he was in town is today’s loveliest thing

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2023

Here’s one national treasure pranking another after Paul Rudd didn’t tell his old buddy Olivia Colman that he was in London.

Colman took the opportunity to ring Radio 1 after Rudd did an ‘Agony Ant-man’ phone-in with Greg James and the whole thing is rather fabulous.

Can we come to Sunday lunch as well, please?

And you can listen to the whole Paul Rudd chat here.

Source Twitter @BBCR1.