Olivia Colman pranking Paul Rudd after he didn’t tell her he was in town is today’s loveliest thing

Here’s one national treasure pranking another after Paul Rudd didn’t tell his old buddy Olivia Colman that he was in London.

Colman took the opportunity to ring Radio 1 after Rudd did an ‘Agony Ant-man’ phone-in with Greg James and the whole thing is rather fabulous.

The AMAZING moment when *actual* Olivia Colman called into Radio 1 Breakfast to prank Paul Rudd (AKA the 'Agony Ant-Man') 😭@gregjames pic.twitter.com/Nz4Qu65z5y — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 17, 2023

Can we come to Sunday lunch as well, please?

Honestly? Life is better after knowing that this friendship exists. — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) February 17, 2023

I’m not being dramatic when I say Olivia Colman pranking Paul Rudd is the best thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/SoDKuvVWyN — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) February 17, 2023

And you can listen to the whole Paul Rudd chat here.

listen back to the full chat with paul on @BBCSounds! https://t.co/n87oKHc2i7 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 17, 2023

Source Twitter @BBCR1.