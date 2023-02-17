There’s a new buzz around this classic Nextdoor post about suing a beekeeper for bee trespass

Social Media

u/classyfemme has reheated a cringeworthy Nextdoor post from a couple of years ago when they posted it on Reddit.

See what you think.

As u/Primed_in observed, “That’s gotta be satire, right?”

We definitely can’t rule out the possibility of it being a wind-up – although it really was on Nextdoor, but the reactions to the Reddit post are well worth a read.

1.

I love this. “Ma’am – can you please look at these pictures and tell us which bee it was?”

hbgwine

2.

[Points bee out of a lineup] “Yep, that’s probably him. He’s got a rap sheet a mile long and has been hitting flowers all over the area. You’re doing a great service to the community today, Miss.”

HeavySkinz

3.

This cannot be real. No one is this dumb. Please tell me no one is this dumb.

TudorPrincess1976

4.

First things first, get the best lawyer, then keep track of every bee that sneaks by and track their schedule. It might be tedious of course but it’s the only way to prove you aren’t batshit crazy.

2daysnosleep

5.

Counter-sue for unpaid services rendered. Her plants may have not got pollinated without the bees.

Stellarblackhole1

6.

Nextdoor: the worst humans in one spot.

Misschzburger

7.

I was going to say that you can’t take a bee to court, but then I remembered the bee movie.

TryRude

8.

My neighbor sometimes breathes the air from my yard when the wind blows. He uses the air to respirate and create oxygen filled blood which his cells use in a metabolic reaction. Never once has he given me a jar of his oxygen-rich blood…

danegermaine99

9.

This should be handled in very, very, very small claims court.

Element1977

10.

Maybe a no trespassing sign would work?

COTUB2009

If it’s a genuine post, u/IrocDewClaw had a solution.

I have friends who beekeep and sell the honey. I have so many jars, and his bees don’t come anywhere near me. Ends up with more then they can sell. Just ask. “Your bees use my nectar, think I could get a jar?”

from Bee GIFs via Gfycat

